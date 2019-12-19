Plaza Centro Prosecco Doc Brut 20Cl

- Energy561kJ 135kcal7%
- Fat0g0%
- Sugars2.6g3%
- Salt<0.01g0%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 280kJ / 67kcal
Product Description
- PROSECCO DENOMINAZIONE D'ORIGINE CONTROLLATA BRUT PRODUCE OF ITALY
- A classic Italian sparkling wine made from the Glera grape grown in the rolling vineyards in north east Italy. Alively, refreshing wine ful of bright citrus fruit flavours with background floreal notes. Perfect, served chilled, for any occasion as an aperitif. Alternatively it can also be anjoyed with fish of shellfish. Store in a cool, dark place. Do not store at high temperature or shake bottle. Open with care.
- A classic Italian sparkling wine made from the Glera grape grown in the rolling vineyards in north east Italy. Alively, refreshing wine ful of bright citrus fruit flavours with background floreal notes. Perfect, served chilled, for any occasion as an aperitif. Alternatively it can also be anjoyed with fish of shellfish. Store in a cool, dark place. Do not store at high temperature or shake bottle. Open with care.
- Wine of Italy
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 20cl
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Preservative (Potassium Metabisulphite).
Allergy Information
- Contains sulphites.
Tasting Notes
- A lively, refreshing wine full of bright citrus fruit flavours with background floral notes
Wine Colour
White
Alcohol Units
2.2
ABV
11% vol
Producer
CR-CAMPEGINE IN VAZZOLA (TV) - ITALY
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Country
Italy
Alcohol Type
Wine
Taste Category
Crisp & delicate - 2
Grape Variety
Glera
Vinification Details
- Our winery produces sparkling wines and Proseccos directly from the must, which undergoes a prise de mousse with selected yeasts for a period of one month at a controlled temperature of 12-15° C. The prise de mousse is stopped by lowering the temperature of the pressurized tank to ensure the desired level of residual sugar.
History
- For the production of our Prosecco D.O.C. we use the grapes from a larger cultivation zone, selecting the vineyards that can offer the best of the vast area in which Glera grapes are grown
Regional Information
- For the production of our Prosecco D.O.C. we use the grapes from a larger cultivation zone, selecting the vineyards that can offer the best of the vast area in which Glera grapes are grown
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.
Wine Effervescence
- Sparkling
Produce of
Produce of Italy
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Produced & bottled by:
- CR-Campegine,
- In Vazzola (TV),
- Italy.
Return to
- CR-Campegine,
- In Vazzola (TV),
- Italy.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
20cl
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100ml contains
|A serving contains
|Energy
|280kJ / 67kcal
|561kJ / 135kcal
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019