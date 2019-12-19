By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Plaza Centro Prosecco Doc Brut 20Cl

image 1 of Plaza Centro Prosecco Doc Brut 20Cl
£ 2.50
£9.38/75cl

  • Energy561kJ 135kcal
    7%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Sugars2.6g
    3%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 280kJ / 67kcal

Product Description

  • PROSECCO DENOMINAZIONE D'ORIGINE CONTROLLATA BRUT PRODUCE OF ITALY
  • A classic Italian sparkling wine made from the Glera grape grown in the rolling vineyards in north east Italy. Alively, refreshing wine ful of bright citrus fruit flavours with background floreal notes. Perfect, served chilled, for any occasion as an aperitif. Alternatively it can also be anjoyed with fish of shellfish. Store in a cool, dark place. Do not store at high temperature or shake bottle. Open with care.
  • Wine of Italy
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 20cl

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Preservative (Potassium Metabisulphite).

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • A lively, refreshing wine full of bright citrus fruit flavours with background floral notes

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

2.2

ABV

11% vol

Producer

CR-CAMPEGINE IN VAZZOLA (TV) - ITALY

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Wine

Taste Category

Crisp & delicate - 2

Grape Variety

Glera

Vinification Details

  • Our winery produces sparkling wines and Proseccos directly from the must, which undergoes a prise de mousse with selected yeasts for a period of one month at a controlled temperature of 12-15° C. The prise de mousse is stopped by lowering the temperature of the pressurized tank to ensure the desired level of residual sugar.

History

  • For the production of our Prosecco D.O.C. we use the grapes from a larger cultivation zone, selecting the vineyards that can offer the best of the vast area in which Glera grapes are grown

Regional Information

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Wine Effervescence

  • Sparkling

Produce of

Produce of Italy

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  Produced & bottled by:
  CR-Campegine,
  In Vazzola (TV),
  Italy.

Return to

  • CR-Campegine,
  • In Vazzola (TV),
  • Italy.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

20cl

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy280kJ / 67kcal561kJ / 135kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

