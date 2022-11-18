We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Rimmel Kate Sculpture Palette Coral Glow 18.5G

4.3(420)
£8.00

£4.32/10g

Rimmel Kate Sculpture Palette Coral Glow 18.5G
Want the London look? Rimmel London brings you Sculpting Highlighting Palette. There are 3 different shades in this very compact powder kit: shimmering highlighter, shading powder and powder blush. The 3-in-1 is quick to use and instantly give you sculpted, radiant and shimmery look. Can be worn on bare skin or over foundation. The 3 shades blend seamlessly with your skin tone for a natural-looking finish. Thanks to its lightweight formula, you can build up the intensity and still feel comfortable wearing more colour. Live the London Look.
3 shades to highlight, contour and blushLong-lasting colour seamlessly blends with natural skin toneFor a radiant healthy glow
Pack size: 18.5G

Ingredients

Mica, Talc, Dimethicone, Zinc Stearate, Synthetic Fluorphlogopite, Calcium Titanium Borosilicate, Methylparaben, Propylparaben, Tin Oxide, Triethoxycaprylylsilane, [May contain /+/-: Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499), D&C Red No. 7 Calcium Lake (CI 15850), Manganese Violet (CI 77742), D&C Red No. 30 Aluminum Lake (CI 73360), Carmine (CI 75470), Ultramarines (CI 77007), FD&C Yellow No. 5 Aluminum Lake (CI 19140)]

Net Contents

18.5g

Preparation and Usage

Ready to sculpt it your way? To get the most out of Sculpting and Highlighting Palette, follow these easy steps…Step 1: Apply highlighter on the tops of your cheekbones, centre of forehead and nose, chin, brow bone and cupid's bow to accentuate your features.Step 2: Use contour powder on the top of your forehead, sides of nose, jawline and in the hollows of your cheeks to slim and furtherly sculpt your face.Step 3: Put a little blush on the apples of your cheeks to get a pop of that healthy-looking colour and radiant glow.

