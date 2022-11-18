Rimmel Kate Sculpture Palette Coral Glow 18.5G

Want the London look? Rimmel London brings you Sculpting Highlighting Palette. There are 3 different shades in this very compact powder kit: shimmering highlighter, shading powder and powder blush. The 3-in-1 is quick to use and instantly give you sculpted, radiant and shimmery look. Can be worn on bare skin or over foundation. The 3 shades blend seamlessly with your skin tone for a natural-looking finish. Thanks to its lightweight formula, you can build up the intensity and still feel comfortable wearing more colour. Live the London Look.

3 shades to highlight, contour and blush Long-lasting colour seamlessly blends with natural skin tone For a radiant healthy glow

Pack size: 18.5G

Ingredients

Mica, Talc, Dimethicone, Zinc Stearate, Synthetic Fluorphlogopite, Calcium Titanium Borosilicate, Methylparaben, Propylparaben, Tin Oxide, Triethoxycaprylylsilane, [May contain /+/-: Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499), D&C Red No. 7 Calcium Lake (CI 15850), Manganese Violet (CI 77742), D&C Red No. 30 Aluminum Lake (CI 73360), Carmine (CI 75470), Ultramarines (CI 77007), FD&C Yellow No. 5 Aluminum Lake (CI 19140)]

Net Contents

18.5g

