So Eco Complexion Sponge

Product Description
- Complexion Sponge
- I am... Made from recycled & sustainable materials that are compostable, recyclable & bio-degradable. I'm held together using water based adhesives and printed using vegetable inks.
- I am a true eco alternative, try me and you too, can be So Eco...
- The world is a beautiful place, so let's keep it that way.
- Complexion Sponge...
- So Eco's versatile design evenly blends creams or liquids for a smooth, flawless finish. Use with your favourite foundation to help reduce the appearance of pores.
- Suitable for all make-up
- Hydrophilic
- Environmentally friendly
- Biodegradable
- Printed with vegetable-based inks
- Suitable for foundation, powder, BB, CC, and DD creams
- Crafted with sustainable & recyclable materials
- Responsibly and ethically sourced products
- PETA Cruelty-free and vegan
Designed & Developed in the UK, made in China
Name and address
- Bespoke Europe,
- PO Box 4775,
- Ascot,
- SL5 5DR,
- UK.
