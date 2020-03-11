By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Nivea Sun Kids Roll-On Spf 50 50Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Nivea Sun Kids Roll-On Spf 50 50Ml
£ 6.00
£12.00/100ml

Offer

  • NIVEA's Sensitive Sun Lotion provides children with highly effective SPF 30 protection against sunburn and sun-induced skin damage. Specially designed for sensitive skin, Kids Protect & Care contains aloe vera creating a gentle soothing sun lotion that cares for delicate skin. After application, the moisturising lotion immediately protects against sun exposure and long-term UV-induced skin damage and helps to reduce the risk of sun allergies. The caring formula for children's delicate skin helps to reduce the risk of sun allergies and is extra water resistant. Kids will love the novelty of the unique roll-on format, which makes application fun and easy.

  • Caring and moisturising formula for children’s delicate skin
  • Roll-on format for easy application
  • Helps reduce the risk of sun allergies
  • Highly effective UVA/UVB protection
  • Immediately protects against sunburn and long-term skin damage
  • Extra water resistant
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Homosalate, Glycerin, Alcohol Denat., Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Bis-Ethylhexyloxyphenol Methoxyphenyl Triazine, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Dibutyl Adipate, Ethylhexyl Triazone, Copernicia Cerifera Cera, Panthenol, VP/Hexadecene Copolymer, Phenylbenzimidazole Sulfonic Acid, Tocopheryl Acetate, Tetrasodium Iminodisuccinate, Cellulose Gum, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Microcrystalline Cellulose, Xanthan Gum, Butylene Glycol Dicaprylate/Dicaprate, Polyglyceryl-4 Diisostearate/Polyhydroxystearate/Sebacate, Sucrose Polystearate, Sodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Hydrogenated Polyisobutene, Trisodium EDTA, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Chloride, Ethylhexylglycerin, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum

Produce of

Made in Germany

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Return to

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Net Contents

50ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Ambre Solaire Kids Sun Cream Spray SPF50+ 200ml

£ 6.00
£3.00/100ml

Offer

Nivea Moisturising Sun Spray Spf30 200Ml

£ 6.00
£3.00/100ml

Offer

Nivea Moisturising Sun Spray Spf 15 200Ml

£ 6.00
£3.00/100ml

Offer

Huggies Little Swimmers Size 5-6 12-18Kg 11 Pants

£ 5.25
£0.48/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here