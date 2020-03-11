Nivea Sun Kids Roll-On Spf 50 50Ml
NIVEA's Sensitive Sun Lotion provides children with highly effective SPF 30 protection against sunburn and sun-induced skin damage. Specially designed for sensitive skin, Kids Protect & Care contains aloe vera creating a gentle soothing sun lotion that cares for delicate skin. After application, the moisturising lotion immediately protects against sun exposure and long-term UV-induced skin damage and helps to reduce the risk of sun allergies. The caring formula for children's delicate skin helps to reduce the risk of sun allergies and is extra water resistant. Kids will love the novelty of the unique roll-on format, which makes application fun and easy.
- Caring and moisturising formula for children’s delicate skin
- Roll-on format for easy application
- Helps reduce the risk of sun allergies
- Highly effective UVA/UVB protection
- Immediately protects against sunburn and long-term skin damage
- Extra water resistant
- Pack size: 50ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Homosalate, Glycerin, Alcohol Denat., Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Bis-Ethylhexyloxyphenol Methoxyphenyl Triazine, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Dibutyl Adipate, Ethylhexyl Triazone, Copernicia Cerifera Cera, Panthenol, VP/Hexadecene Copolymer, Phenylbenzimidazole Sulfonic Acid, Tocopheryl Acetate, Tetrasodium Iminodisuccinate, Cellulose Gum, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Microcrystalline Cellulose, Xanthan Gum, Butylene Glycol Dicaprylate/Dicaprate, Polyglyceryl-4 Diisostearate/Polyhydroxystearate/Sebacate, Sucrose Polystearate, Sodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Hydrogenated Polyisobutene, Trisodium EDTA, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Chloride, Ethylhexylglycerin, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum
Produce of
Made in Germany
Recycling info
Bottle. Plastic - Check Local Recycling
Name and address
- Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
- Trinity Central
- Trinity Park
- Bickenhill Lane
- Birmingham
- B37 7ES
Return to
Net Contents
50ml ℮
