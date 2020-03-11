Nivea Sun Face Cream Anti-Aging F50+ 50Ml

Great Product 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 13th December 2019 The texture is amazing and the smell is much better than any kind of sunscreen I have used. Still can find it in Vietnam and Singapore. Hope Nivea keeps producing and selling this product

❤️ 4 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 10th November 2019 ITS A GREAT PRODUCT BUT I CANT FIND IT ANYMORE IN THE LOCAL STORES :(((

Great sun cream, but no longer on shop shelves 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 5th October 2019 I have been using this product as my daily moisturiser for over 6 months now and love it especially as it has the spf 50 protection and is great under make-up. I bought two tubes at the time and have been looking to buy more but unfortunately I have not seen it in my local shops since the summer months.

Brilliant so why is it so hard to buy 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 30th September 2019 I have been using this for a while particularly on my neck and chest areas and it is brilliant. But just lately I am finding it really difficult to find in the shops or on line. It would be a real shame if the product is being discontinued.

Amazing no peeling and no white marks 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 25th April 2018 I love this cream it didn't peel on my skin and there are no white marks left on face !!!!

Fantastic Results! 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 18th April 2018 Recently I had a TCA peel as I have terrible hyper-pigmentation, and was instructed to take extra care in the sun, so I went searching for a really good product with high uva/uvb and came across this product quite by accident. Obviously my skin looks better two weeks on after my peel and the hyper-pigmentation is much lessened, but the condition of my skin is down to this product, and the anti-pigment formula is bound to be responsible for some of the improvement I am seeing. I have been applying this product at least twice a day before venturing outside, every single day...I have ditched all my other moisturizers/serums and my skin feels absolutely fab! It feels better moisturized and firmer than it has in years despite use of skin products, the Q10 formula is brilliant. I absolutely love this product; it does exactly what it says, it absorbs easily, smells nice and is non greasy. Sadly though I went to purchase some more and cannot find it on sale anywhere! Please help and promote this product so that they bring it back into stock!

Worked a treat in the African sun! 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 28th March 2018 I have super pale skin, being from Iceland, so I burn very easily. I’m also a bit of a glamourpuss so I like to wear foundation and waterproof mascara by the pool so I’m forever on the hunt for a facial sunscreen that doesn’t go greasy or melt down my face underneath my makeup. I’m very concious about sun damage and invest hundreds, if not thousands of pounds every year on all kinds of different creams, serums, facials, masks etc to hold on to my youthful porcelin like skin. I have just returned from a weeks break in Morocco where the temperatures were a nice 25c for the majority of the week. I used this sunscreen/moisturiser as directed (you have to apply it twice) and waited about 10 minutes and applied my foundation as normal. I would then be in the sun for 4-5 hours and since I was wearing foundation, I didn’t want to have to reapply on my face. Much to my pleasant surprise, this cream wasn’t greasy at all, didn’t feel heavy or like it was clogging my pores and my foundation stayed put. No burn, itching or any noticable redness on my face and neck for the entire week but I still managed to get a little tan. Now I just need Nivea to make a matching one for the body, with that longevity that will still allow me to get a little tan whilst thoroughly protecting my skin against those harmful rays. Thoroughly recommended - buy with confidence! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Clean and Clear! 4 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 27th March 2018 I tried the Nivea Sun for face with Q10 Anti- age and anti-pigments for 3 weeks in the place of my usual daily face lotion. I can say I'm pretty set in a routine but as I've gotten older I realize the need for a daily SPF. The Nivea Sun has an SPF of 50. I have also had issues with pigmentation so am looking for a product that I can wear that will protect me. I'm usually weary of such a high sun block as it usually leaves that horrible white residue that can make your face look chalky and is impossible to rub in. This product is very easy to use and it does what it says it will. The cream has a light fragrance that's inoffensive and the cream is actually quite thin. I don't usually have a lot of time with a new baby so there was nothing gentle about applying the lotion. I squeezed a small portion into my hand and rubbed it in. The lotion went on even and did not leave any of those annoying streaks. The texture was light and didn't make my face feel sticky. I used this every day for 3 weeks to see how I would like it. I had no adverse effects and my skin was well moisturized. Things to know before you buy: -This is SPF 50 and protects against both UVA and UVB rays - UVA 3 star, good rating - the products claims 0% residue on skin, but it may stain textiles or hard surfaces if it has not absorbed completely -Ophthalmologically and Dermatologically approved - for best results apply 1 layer and let dry, then apply a 2nd layer for best coverage - insufficient amount of product will lower the level of sun protection - Ideal for daily use -product contains perfume( fragrance) -no visible expiry or use by date on packaging This product has exceeded my expectations, it is light in texture and easy to use with no worries of white streaks on your face. Thanks Nivea, this is a great addition to my skin care that I will definitely recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nivea SPF50 face cream 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 27th March 2018 Well.....where to start? We've not had that much sun just of late, so will it protect my face from those damaging rays? I don't doubt it will, I love Nivea products and always use their sun defence products, so I'm sure it'll do exactly as it claims.....the parts of this product that really interested me though, were will it be any good in the other aspects? Well....yes in a short answer, it has only the slightest fragrance that you can't smell once applied at all, which I was really pleased about...not that it smells bad straight from the tube, it doesn't at all....but I really didn't want it to smell like sun lotion once on my face. The other thing was, will it be easily absorbed and will it leave any sort of sun lotion type stickiness, so residue? Again the answer is a very simply no...it goes on so easily, it's very quickly absorbed, and not even the slightest trace of any residual stickiness, or greasiness. Now the best way of letting you, person reading this know if it's any good or not, isn't stars being filled in above, or really what's I've said....the question is, when this tube runs out....will I go and replace it, or will I just not bother? Well..... believe it or not, it's going to be one for the shopping list, once it's gone....I will buy more, I think we often forget our faces when it comes to sun protection, we'll happily apply the sun lotion when it comes to arms, shoulders and neck for example, so it's fantastic to have something with a protection factor of 50, designed purely for the face to help protect it from the sun. The anti aging stuff is a bonus too, I'm not going to lie....does that stuff work, or not? I've no idea, but if it'll help....then why not..... [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]