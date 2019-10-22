Tesco Squeezy Top Down Brown Sauce 480G

Gluten Free!
I love this brown sauce. Just as good as Daddies but cheaper. The best thing about it is that it is gluten free! It’s the only one I can find that is. But the new one - reduced sugar & salt (blue strip in the middle) is not. I got caught out & bought two. Now my local Metro shop doesn’t stock the original anymore. I hope I can still order it online.
TRY IT, YOU MIGHT LIKE IT.
MY FATHER TRIED TO MAKE CURRIED BAKED BEANS BUT HE NEVER GOT IT QUITE RIGHT, THIS IS WHAT IT NEEDED, I CAN MAKE IT ALMOST PERFECTLY, CURRY POWDER, SULTANAS AND A GOOD DOLLOP OF FRUITY SAUCE,
Don’t buy this product, buy a leading brand
I bought this Brown Sauce hoping that this own brand product would come close to my experience of leading brand brown sauces, and provide a cheaper alternative. It did not. Rather than adding to the flavour experience of the food, it’s synthetic after taste detracted from my meal. Best place for it was in the bin.
Very tasty.
Have been using this for a very long time and we prefer it to any other and the price is good
Easy to squeeze.
Its a very nice flavour. family favourite add to everything if they could, except for curries.
Lovely taste for the price
My faddy bum son loves this. So happy son means happy mum.
very good product
like all Tesco products excellent standard at equally excellent prices