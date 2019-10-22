By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Squeezy Top Down Brown Sauce 480G

£ 0.90
£0.19/100g
One tablespoon
  • Energy66kJ 16kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars2.0g
    2%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 443kJ / 104kcal

Product Description

  • Brown sauce.
  • BOLD & TANGY Blended and seasoned for a signature sharp sweet flavour
  • Pack size: 480g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Tomato Purée, Spirit Vinegar, Molasses, Apple Pulp, Sugar, Cornflour, Tamarind Concentrate, Dates, Rice Flour, Salt, Preservative (Acetic Acid), Spices, Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 8 weeks.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

32 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled Cap. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

480g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne tablespoon (15g)
Energy443kJ / 104kcal66kJ / 16kcal
Fat0.5g0.1g
Saturates0.2g<0.1g
Carbohydrate20.9g3.1g
Sugars13.0g2.0g
Fibre0.6g0.1g
Protein0.9g0.1g
Salt0.5g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Gluten Free!

5 stars

I love this brown sauce. Just as good as Daddies but cheaper. The best thing about it is that it is gluten free! It’s the only one I can find that is. But the new one - reduced sugar & salt (blue strip in the middle) is not. I got caught out & bought two. Now my local Metro shop doesn’t stock the original anymore. I hope I can still order it online.

TRY IT, YOU MIGHT LIKE IT.

5 stars

MY FATHER TRIED TO MAKE CURRIED BAKED BEANS BUT HE NEVER GOT IT QUITE RIGHT, THIS IS WHAT IT NEEDED, I CAN MAKE IT ALMOST PERFECTLY, CURRY POWDER, SULTANAS AND A GOOD DOLLOP OF FRUITY SAUCE,

Don’t buy this product, buy a leading brand

1 stars

I bought this Brown Sauce hoping that this own brand product would come close to my experience of leading brand brown sauces, and provide a cheaper alternative. It did not. Rather than adding to the flavour experience of the food, it’s synthetic after taste detracted from my meal. Best place for it was in the bin.

Very tasty.

5 stars

Have been using this for a very long time and we prefer it to any other and the price is good

Easy to squeeze.

4 stars

Its a very nice flavour. family favourite add to everything if they could, except for curries.

Lovely taste for the price

5 stars

My faddy bum son loves this. So happy son means happy mum.

very good product

5 stars

like all Tesco products excellent standard at equally excellent prices

