Tesco Chinese Bbq Pork Loin Steaks 600G

Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork Loin (84%), Water, Sugar, Cornflour, Tomato Powder, Maltodextrin, Salt, Garlic Powder, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Carbonate), Glucose Syrup, Beetroot Powder, Yeast Extract, Aniseed, Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Fennel, Tapioca Starch, Flavouring, Spirit Vinegar Powder, Onion Powder, Paprika Extract, Cinnamon, Clove, Black Pepper, Aniseed Oil, Thickener (Xanthan Gum).
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.
Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze.
Not suitable for cooking from frozen.
Follow the preparation guidelines above.
Keep refrigerated.
Once opened, consume within 24 hours.