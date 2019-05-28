By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chinese Bbq Pork Loin Steaks 600G

Tesco Chinese Bbq Pork Loin Steaks 600G
£ 4.00
£6.67/kg
One pork steak
  • Energy784kJ 188kcal
    9%
  • Fat10.8g
    15%
  • Saturates4.2g
    21%
  • Sugars2.7g
    3%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1119kJ / 268kcal

Product Description

  • Pork loin steaks with added water and a Chinese inspired coating.
  • n/a
  • n/a
  • Pack size: 600G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork Loin (84%), Water, Sugar, Cornflour, Tomato Powder, Maltodextrin, Salt, Garlic Powder, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Carbonate), Glucose Syrup, Beetroot Powder, Yeast Extract, Aniseed, Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Fennel, Tapioca Starch, Flavouring, Spirit Vinegar Powder, Onion Powder, Paprika Extract, Cinnamon, Clove, Black Pepper, Aniseed Oil, Thickener (Xanthan Gum).

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours.

Net Contents

600g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne pork steak (70g**)
Energy1119kJ / 268kcal784kJ / 188kcal
Fat15.5g10.8g
Saturates6.0g4.2g
Carbohydrate4.9g3.5g
Sugars3.8g2.7g
Fibre1.0g0.7g
Protein26.8g18.7g
Salt0.6g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When grilled according to instructions 600g typically weighs 420g.--
When grilled according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

A winner

5 stars

These are the best of the bbq pork loin steak range. Very tender,moist and full of flavour. I usually cook them in the over or in a frying pan but I imagine they would be very good on a barbecue. My only criticism is that they are not available to buy in the winter months so have to stock up the freezer at the end of the summer before they go out of stock!

