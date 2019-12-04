By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Summit Coolbag

Summit Coolbag
£ 6.00
Product Description

  • 12.5L capacity big enough to hold up to 24 cans
  • Sturdy carrying handles
  • Zip fastening
  • Cool bag with a 12.5L capacity. Perfect for a picnic! Material is tough and durable yet lightweight. It is washable and folds down into a compact shape for easy storage.

2 Reviews

Average of 1 stars

Lasted about a week, very flimsy and would not rec

1 stars

Lasted about a week, very flimsy and would not recommend

Cheap rubbish

1 stars

Quality is absolutely rubbish, zip failed after half a dozen uses.

