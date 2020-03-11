Aveeno Mioisturising Cream Tube 100Ml

Very good moisturiser 4 stars A Tesco Customer6th March 2020 My doc prescribed this for me once when I had red dry itchy skin round the eyes. I admit that it didn't really help all that much but I would definitely recommend it for other parts of the body where the skin is dry and itchy - in my case my feet and lower legs - as it moisturises without being sticky or greasy and nor does it leave a film like the CCS cream I used to use. Report

Fab cream. Non greasy non sticky 5 stars Review from Aveeno.co.uk 29th September 2019 Great cream. Smells great. Does not feel sticky or greasy. Absorbs amazingly well. Does what it says.

Best body moisturiser for daily use - ever! 5 stars Review from Aveeno.co.uk 10th July 2018 I adore this product to such an extent that I have forsaken all of my beloved french pharmacy body lotions and just have a stock of this in my bathroom. The scent is gorgeous, not strong and not chemically, just faint almond - beautiful. The consistency makes it very easy to spread and massage in, covering large areas of skin. It sinks in quickly, so you are able to get dressed very soon after applying. It is not at all sticky. Best of all, this product has an immediate effect, skin feels comfortable, nourished and appearance improves, smoother, firmer, with more elasticity and this lasts for the day. I stock pile as I would hate to run out. I cannot see myself ever switching to another brand now, having used this for several years now. I cannot rate this highly enough. Aveeno - please can you do a larger bottle?

Love this 5 stars Review from Aveeno.co.uk 11th February 2018 This is wonderful and smells delicious with the added sweet almond oil. I use it after every shower (using Aveeno shower cream) and love the way it melts into my skin.

Best moisturiser! 5 stars Review from Aveeno.co.uk 14th December 2017 I always struggled with moisturisers before Aveeno. I found other brands would hydrate my skin but leave it oily. Aveeno has honestly changed my skin forever! I've used the old formula and the new formula of this product and both have been absolute life savers! I actually prefer the new formula. I have also noticed that since using this moisturiser I get a lot less spots.

Paraffinum liquidum now? 2 stars Review from Aveeno.co.uk 6th November 2017 I used to love this creamy oil. It sunk into my skin, had a lovely scent and unless I've gone nuts, it did not have mineral oil. Few bottles back I noticed the texture being thicker than before but hey, still no mineral oil. I just now put the product on my skin and read the label. It has Paraffinum liquidum. What happened? Did it always have it and I'm just blind or did the product change? If it did then please change it back. It was so good...

Dislike the new lotion intensely. Will stop using it 1 stars Review from Aveeno.co.uk 20th October 2017 I've been using this lotion for years and WAS very pleased with it. Absolutely no complaints. I bought the new stuff, unaware that the composition had changed, and I am totally dissatisfied. It's sticky and thick. The skin is still sticky 24 hours later. I'm looking for a new body lotion.

Favourite moisturiser 5 stars Review from Aveeno.co.uk 1st October 2017 This moisturiser is so nourishing and light! Please never ever discontinue this, I've ditched expensive body creams for this!

Why did you change the formula this product? 2 stars Review from Aveeno.co.uk 27th September 2017 I only use this product because it was not strong cream, it was very light oil cream. Now I'm very upset because the formula was changed and I don't like it anymore.