By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Top Down Tomato Ketchup Reduced Sugar And Salt 525G

4(9)Write a review
Tesco Top Down Tomato Ketchup Reduced Sugar And Salt 525G
£ 0.65
£0.12/100g
Each tablespoon (15g) contains
  • Energy37kJ 9kcal
    <1%
  • Fat<0.1
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1
    <1%
  • Sugars0.9g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 245kJ / 58kcal

Product Description

  • Reduced sugar and salt tomato ketchup with sugars and sweetener.
  • Pack size: 525g

Information

Ingredients

Tomato Purée, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Fructose, Sugar, Salt, Yeast Extract, Dextrose, Sweetener (Sucralose), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavouring, Spice Extracts (Clove Extract, Cinnamon Extract), Colour (Paprika Extract).

Prepared with 174g of tomatoes per 100g of finished product.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 6 weeks and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

29 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled Cap. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

525g e

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsEach tablespoon
Energy245kJ / 58kcal37kJ / 9kcal
Fat0.4g<0.1g
Saturates0.3g<0.1g
Carbohydrate11.4g1.7g
Sugars5.7g0.9g
Fibre0.9g0.1g
Protein1.7g0.3g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
50% less sugar than Tesco Standard Tomato Ketchup.--
65% less salt than Tesco Standard Tomato Ketchup.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

9 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Really nice and tasty much nicer than the leading

5 stars

Really nice and tasty much nicer than the leading brand which is far to sweet for me and better for you very impressed good move Tesco.

Great value

5 stars

Taste good and great value

Very squeeze !!

4 stars

In comparison with more expensive products this seems to surpass them all.

Tingle your taste buds !!!

5 stars

Love the handy size and the taste. Bought because of low sugar ,good quality and the price is right !!

It taste good

4 stars

It taste good

delicious why pay more for top brands

5 stars

ALLWAYS BUY THIS PRODUCT

No need to buy leading brands this is just as good at a good price.

4 stars

Bought it twice now and will buy again.

Tasty!

5 stars

I don't buy this all the time but when I do, really pleased with product

stale or broken

1 stars

i brought shopping all year round never again everything eithier stale or broken

Usually bought next

Tesco Light Mayonnaise 450Ml

£ 0.75
£0.17/100ml

Tesco Top Down Squeezy Bbq Sauce 480G

£ 1.00
£0.21/100g

Tesco Reduced Sugar & Salt Brown Sauce 460G

£ 0.90
£0.20/100g

Tesco Mayonnaise Real 450Ml

£ 0.75
£0.17/100ml

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here