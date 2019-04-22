Tesco Top Down Tomato Ketchup Reduced Sugar And Salt 525G

Really nice and tasty much nicer than the leading
Really nice and tasty much nicer than the leading brand which is far to sweet for me and better for you very impressed good move Tesco.
Great value
Taste good and great value
Very squeeze !!
In comparison with more expensive products this seems to surpass them all.
Tingle your taste buds !!!
Love the handy size and the taste. Bought because of low sugar ,good quality and the price is right !!
It taste good
delicious why pay more for top brands
ALLWAYS BUY THIS PRODUCT
No need to buy leading brands this is just as good at a good price.
Bought it twice now and will buy again.
Tasty!
I don't buy this all the time but when I do, really pleased with product
stale or broken
i brought shopping all year round never again everything eithier stale or broken