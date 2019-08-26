Tesco Tomato Ketchup Reduced Salt & Sugar 945G

Good swap
Used to have Heinz (reduced salt & sugar) ketchup as nothing compared. Swapped to Tesco brand and are really happy with the taste.
Utterly vile taste
This is utterly vile, it has an overwhelming taste of herbs and sweetness, it’s not like a ketchup at all. Such a shame, I really like the idea of reduced sugar and salt.
Too sweet with no flavour
I chose this as i thought it would be a healthier option. Unfortunately we find it watery, doesn't really taste of tomatoes and it is ridiculously sweet. Obviously over compensated with sweetener.
Less sugar but tastes really sweet
50% less sugar ??? The sweetest ketchup ever 0-10. Suppose to be less sugar taste really sweet
Great taste
My daughter is ketchup mad and I seats bought the branded one but then she tried this and wouldn’t go back it is her favourite
Easily compares with well known brands
I thought I would try this as the price is much lower than the named brands, and I wasn't disappointed. It tastes good quality and I would never know it was low sugar low salt. So I always buy this one now. I wouldn't hesitate to recommend it.
Not happy with taste
Bought this item as it was reduced sugar and salt. Unfortunately we didn’t like the taste - we thought it was very acidic
great value
just as good if not better than the brand names
Great taste, price and less sugar, just as good as the leading brands.
Full taste, can't tell it has less sugar.
Just tastes wrong!
Gave the lower sugar and salt ketchup a try as I’m all for being healthier but it genuinely tasted awful. It just does not resemble tomato sauce I’m afraid so will be sticking to the original type.