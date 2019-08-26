By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Tomato Ketchup Reduced Salt & Sugar 945G

4(17)
Tesco Tomato Ketchup Reduced Salt & Sugar 945G
£ 1.00
£0.11/100g
Each tablespoon (15g) contains
  • Energy37kJ 9kcal
    <1%
  • Fat<0.1
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1
    <1%
  • Sugars0.9g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 245kJ / 58kcal

Product Description

  • Reduced sugar and salt tomato ketchup with sugars and sweetener.
  • Pack size: 945g

Information

Ingredients

Tomato Purée, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Fructose, Sugar, Salt, Yeast Extract, Dextrose, Sweetener (Sucralose), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavouring, Spice Extracts (Clove Extract, Cinnamon Extract), Colour (Paprika Extract).

Prepared with 174g of tomatoes per 100g of finished product.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 6 weeks and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

29 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled Cap. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

945g e

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsEach tablespoon
Energy245kJ / 58kcal37kJ / 9kcal
Fat0.4g<0.1g
Saturates0.3g<0.1g
Carbohydrate11.4g1.7g
Sugars5.7g0.9g
Fibre0.9g0.1g
Protein1.7g0.3g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
50% less sugar than Tesco Standard Tomato Ketchup.--
65% less salt than Tesco Standard Tomato Ketchup.--

17 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Good swap

5 stars

Used to have Heinz (reduced salt & sugar) ketchup as nothing compared. Swapped to Tesco brand and are really happy with the taste.

Utterly vile taste

1 stars

This is utterly vile, it has an overwhelming taste of herbs and sweetness, it’s not like a ketchup at all. Such a shame, I really like the idea of reduced sugar and salt.

Too sweet with no flavour

1 stars

I chose this as i thought it would be a healthier option. Unfortunately we find it watery, doesn't really taste of tomatoes and it is ridiculously sweet. Obviously over compensated with sweetener.

Less sugar but tastes really sweet

1 stars

50% less sugar ??? The sweetest ketchup ever 0-10. Suppose to be less sugar taste really sweet

Great taste

5 stars

My daughter is ketchup mad and I seats bought the branded one but then she tried this and wouldn’t go back it is her favourite

Easily compares with well known brands

5 stars

I thought I would try this as the price is much lower than the named brands, and I wasn't disappointed. It tastes good quality and I would never know it was low sugar low salt. So I always buy this one now. I wouldn't hesitate to recommend it.

Not happy with taste

1 stars

Bought this item as it was reduced sugar and salt. Unfortunately we didn’t like the taste - we thought it was very acidic

great value

5 stars

just as good if not better than the brand names

Great taste, price and less sugar, just as good as the leading brands.

5 stars

Full taste, can't tell it has less sugar.

Just tastes wrong!

1 stars

Gave the lower sugar and salt ketchup a try as I’m all for being healthier but it genuinely tasted awful. It just does not resemble tomato sauce I’m afraid so will be sticking to the original type.

