Tesco 10 Tripe Sticks Dog Treats 60G

- A complementary pet food for dogs
- No artificial colours No Artificial flavours With Essential Vitamins and Minerals 452 Kcal per 100g No added Sugar
- We’ve been creating mouth watering treats with our team of pet nutrition experts for over 10 years. Carefully prepared using tantalising tasty ingredients and available in a range of shapes, sizes, flavours and textures, our treats are the perfect way to reward your dog.
- Pack size: 60G
Meat And Animal Derivatives (92 %, 67 % Tripe), Derivatives of Vegetable origin, Minerals .
ADDITIVES: Preservatives
NUTRITIONAL ADDITIVES PER Kg: Vitamin A 5000IU Vitamin D3 500IU, Vitamin E 50mg
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUENTS (%): Crude Protein: 35, Fat content: 32, Inorganic matter: 9, Crude Fibres: 2
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened use within 14 days. Feeding guide: Feed at anytime as a treat or reward. Feed up to 4 sticks per day. Make sure fresh drinking water is always available for your pet.
Produced in Austria
4 Servings
Bag. Plastic not currently recycled
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
60g e
|Typical Values
|100g contains
|Crude protein
|35%
|Crude oils and fats
|32%
|Crude fibre
|2%
|Crude ash
|9%
|Moisture
|10%
