Tesco 10 Tripe Sticks Dog Treats 60G

£ 1.00
£16.67/kg

Product Description

  • A complementary pet food for dogs
  • No artificial colours No Artificial flavours With Essential Vitamins and Minerals 452 Kcal per 100g No added Sugar
  • We’ve been creating mouth watering treats with our team of pet nutrition experts for over 10 years. Carefully prepared using tantalising tasty ingredients and available in a range of shapes, sizes, flavours and textures, our treats are the perfect way to reward your dog.
  • Pack size: 60G

Information

Ingredients

COMPOSITION

Meat And Animal Derivatives (92 %, 67 % Tripe), Derivatives of Vegetable origin, Minerals .

ADDITIVES: Preservatives

NUTRITIONAL ADDITIVES PER Kg: Vitamin A 5000IU Vitamin D3 500IU, Vitamin E 50mg


ANALYTICAL CONSTITUENTS (%):  Crude Protein: 35, Fat content: 32, Inorganic matter: 9, Crude Fibres: 2

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened use within 14 days. Feeding guide: Feed at anytime as a treat or reward. Feed up to 4 sticks per day. Make sure fresh drinking water is always available for your pet.

Produce of

Produced in Austria

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

60g e

Nutrition

Typical Values100g contains
Crude protein35%
Crude oils and fats32%
Crude fibre2%
Crude ash9%
Moisture10%

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

