Apricot And Custard Lattice 2 Pack

3.5(3)Write a review
image 1 of Apricot And Custard Lattice 2 Pack
£ 1.20
£0.60/each
Each pastry contains
  • Energy1308kJ 312kcal
    16%
  • Fat12.9g
    18%
  • Saturates6.0g
    30%
  • Sugars19.4g
    22%
  • Salt0.33g
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1377kJ / 328kcal

Product Description

  • Lattice-topped pastry with a custard and apricot filling for a fruity treat
  • Apricot & Custard Lattice 2PK

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Apricot Filling (20%), Custard Filling (20%), Palm Oil, Glazing, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Yeast, Glazing Agent (Lactitol), Maize Starch, Salt, Dextrose, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Acetyltartaric Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Whey Powder (Milk), Flour Treatment Agents (Ascorbic Acid), Deactivated Yeast, Flavouring.

Apricot Filling contains: Apricot, Apricot Purée, Water, Glucose, Sugar, Maize Starch, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).

Custard Filling contains: Water, Sugar, Modified Potato Starch, Whey Powder (Milk), Glucose, Palm Oil, Glucose Syrup, Thickeners (Calcium Alginate, Methyl Cellulose), Flavouring, Plant Extracts (Curcuma, Carrot Extract, Paprika Extract), Salt, Gelling Agent (Disodium Phosphate), Stabiliser (Trisodium Diphosphate).

Glazing contains: Sugar, Water, Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat, Milk, Gluten

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

2

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1377kJ / 328kcal1308kJ / 312kcal
Fat13.6g12.9g
Saturates6.3g6.0g
Carbohydrate46.1g43.8g
Sugars20.4g19.4g
Fibre1.0g1.0g
Protein4.8g4.6g
Salt0.35g0.33g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

3 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Far too sweet, in fact could not taste the apricot

1 stars

Far too sweet, in fact could not taste the apricot they were so sickly

Love these

4 stars

Love these

Delcious

5 stars

Most of our shopping order has apricot & custard lattice as our treat! Best eaten same day.

