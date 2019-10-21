Apricot And Custard Lattice 2 Pack

Far too sweet, in fact could not taste the apricot
Love these
Delcious
Most of our shopping order has apricot & custard lattice as our treat! Best eaten same day.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1377kJ / 328kcal
Wheat Flour, Apricot Filling (20%), Custard Filling (20%), Palm Oil, Glazing, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Yeast, Glazing Agent (Lactitol), Maize Starch, Salt, Dextrose, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Acetyltartaric Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Whey Powder (Milk), Flour Treatment Agents (Ascorbic Acid), Deactivated Yeast, Flavouring.
Apricot Filling contains: Apricot, Apricot Purée, Water, Glucose, Sugar, Maize Starch, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).
Custard Filling contains: Water, Sugar, Modified Potato Starch, Whey Powder (Milk), Glucose, Palm Oil, Glucose Syrup, Thickeners (Calcium Alginate, Methyl Cellulose), Flavouring, Plant Extracts (Curcuma, Carrot Extract, Paprika Extract), Salt, Gelling Agent (Disodium Phosphate), Stabiliser (Trisodium Diphosphate).
Glazing contains: Sugar, Water, Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid).
Produced in the U.K.
1 Servings
2
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1377kJ / 328kcal
|1308kJ / 312kcal
|Fat
|13.6g
|12.9g
|Saturates
|6.3g
|6.0g
|Carbohydrate
|46.1g
|43.8g
|Sugars
|20.4g
|19.4g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|1.0g
|Protein
|4.8g
|4.6g
|Salt
|0.35g
|0.33g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Most of our shopping order has apricot & custard lattice as our treat! Best eaten same day.