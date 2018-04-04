Patrick Chodot Fleurie 75Cl

This is no Cru Beaujolais
This must be one of the worst Fleurie's I have ever tasted, no flavour, metallic in taste and no aroma
A worthy experiment.
First tasting. A florid taste, mild and pleasurable, but perhaps not as memorable as one would have hoped.
just lovely
Really light delicious wine to drink with food or drink on its own. First tried at my local wine bar where it sells for £30 a bottle so really pleased to find it on here. It is soft and fruity, but not "like jam" which would be too much for me. Tried it chilled over the summer on a hot afternoon and was just as nice with melted camembert on a rainy night with the fire lit.