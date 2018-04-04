By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Patrick Chodot Fleurie 75Cl

Product Description

  • Fleurie - Red French Wine
  • An elegant Fleurie with aromas of fresh berry and cherry fruits on the nose. A bright and expressive palate with flavours of juicy ripe red fruit and hints of spice.
  • Wine of France
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • An elegant Fleurie with aromas of fresh berry and cherry fruits on the nose. Serve lightly chilled with light meat and fish dishes.

Region of Origin

Burgundy

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

9.38

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Castel Freres

Type of Closure

Synthetic Cork: Other

Wine Maker

Thomas Castet

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Gamay

Vinification Details

  • The vines are trained using the 'gobelet' method - an ancient method of training using no wires which gives the vine a goblet shape. This method is well suited to the warm, dry climates such as the Fleurie area.

History

  • Vines have been planted int his region for many years, dating back to the year 900AD

Regional Information

  • Fleurie is part of the Beaujolais area, the southern most wine growing region in Burgundy. The soil here is almost entirely made up of pinkish granite that is unique to this part of Beaujolais.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served slightly chilled with light meat and fish dishes.

Name and address

  • Patrick Chodot,
  • 69800 Saint-Priest,
  • France.

Return to

  • Patrick Chodot,
  • 69800 Saint-Priest,
  • France.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl

3 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

This is no Cru Beaujolais

1 stars

This must be one of the worst Fleurie's I have ever tasted, no flavour, metallic in taste and no aroma

A worthy experiment.

4 stars

First tasting. A florid taste, mild and pleasurable, but perhaps not as memorable as one would have hoped.

just lovely

4 stars

Really light delicious wine to drink with food or drink on its own. First tried at my local wine bar where it sells for £30 a bottle so really pleased to find it on here. It is soft and fruity, but not "like jam" which would be too much for me. Tried it chilled over the summer on a hot afternoon and was just as nice with melted camembert on a rainy night with the fire lit.

