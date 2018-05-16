Gorilla Superglue Gel 15G

Product Description
- Super Glue Gel
- Non-run control gel formula.
- Glue bonds in 10 seconds and is impact-tough.
- Size: 15g.
- Find the Gorilla Glue Guide and more at gorillaglue.com
- Incredibly strong
- Impact-tough formula
- Reinforced with rubber for impact strength
- 10 seconds faster setting
- No run - more control
- Anti-clog cap
- No run, control gel formula
- Pack size: 15G
Information
Storage
Store in cool, dry place.
Produce of
Made in USA from Imported Materials
Preparation and Usage
- Bonds: metal, wood, ceramic, leather, paper, rubber, plastics* and more!
- *Not recommended for use on polyethylene or polypropylene plastics.
- Directions:
- Protect work area from spills.
- Clean and dry surfaces to be bonded.
- 1. Shake & Tap
- With cap on bottle turn upside down, shake vigorously and tap on a hard surface to shake gel into nozzle.
- 2. Apply
- Apply a small amount of Gorilla® Super Glue Gel to one surface. Excess glue or surface gaps can cause delayed or failed bond. Press the two surfaces together for 10-45 seconds. Wait 24 hours for full culture.
- 3. Clean
- After using, clean nozzle with a dry cloth and replace outer cap.
Warnings
- Danger Cyanoacrylate. Danger. Bonds skin and eyes in seconds. Keep out of reach of children.
- Warning Causes skin irritation. Causes serious eye irritation. May cause respiratory irritation. Avoid breathing mist, fumes, spray, vapours. Use only outdoors or in a well-ventilated area. IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of water. IF INHALED: Remove person to fresh air and keep comfortable for breathing. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. Dispose of contents/container according to local, regional, national and international regulations. Contains Ethyl cyanoacrylate.
- Keep out of reach of animals. In case of accident or if you feel unwell, seek medical advice immediately.
Name and address
Return to
- +44 (0)843 507 1200
- gorillaglue.com
Net Contents
15g
Safety information
- Irritant
