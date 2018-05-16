Gorilla Epoxy 25Ml

Product Description
- Impact-tough formula
- 5-Minute set time
- Withstands moderate exposure to water
- - Dries crystal clear - Ensuring a spotless finish whatever the project.
- - Gap Filling - Fills voids and bonds uneven surfaces.
- - 5-minute set time - Gives ample time to reposition for the perfect fit.
- Gorilla Epoxy sets in just 5 minutes, delivering a strong, durable bond which dries crystal clear. The two-part, gap-filling formula is water resistant and even withstands extreme temperatures.
- The easy-to-use syringe dispenses an equal amount of resin and hardener, that when mixed together creates a permanent bond on a wide range of materials.
- Avoid release to the environment. Wear protective gloves/protective clothing/eye protection/face protection/hearing protection. If On Skin: Wash with plenty of water. If In Eyes: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If skin irritation or rash occurs: Get medical advice/attention. Take off contaminated clothing and wash it before reuse.
- Pack size: 25ML
