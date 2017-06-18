Brica White Hot Safety Car Sun Shade 2 Pack

Very easy to install - good overall sun cover
Love the way these attach to the windows, very secure. Easy to pull down and discreet button at side to roll back up.
Excellent sunshades!!
Bought these when we had a little sunny weather! Excellent blinds. Very easy to place on the windows and easy to use.
Just the job
Wanted sun shade for my dog, these sun shades are perfect. Would fully recommend them
Awesome.
I planned to actually tint my car window because summer is nearly coming but I thought it wouldn't be helpful at all during other seasons. With this sunshade i can just use it during hot days of summer and retract the whole shade during winter seasons. Im so pleased with this and helps a lot. Fits my vauxhall corsa nicely.
Good product
Seems fine, though I don't know about the white hot feature as it hasn't been hot yet.
Fine
Does the job, knob does turn white when car too hot so defo essential to kno when you have small baby
Great features
Value as a 2pk. But has great features such as one press to close and hot indicator
Well Made, Does the Job
Bought these a month ago and they have been brilliant. Previously had Red Kite ones but they were badly made and didn't block out the sun light. These are very sturdy, the suckers actually work and they block out the sun very well