Brica White Hot Safety Car Sun Shade 2 Pack

Write a review
£ 12.00
£6.00/each

Product Description

  • Sun Safety Roller Shades
  • White Hot® indicator turns white when car is to hot
  • Includes 2 shades for maximum coverage
  • Dual attachment system
  White Hot® Indicator Turns White when Car is too hot
  • 2 Safe-View™ Mesh Blocks Glare, Not View
  • 3 One-Push Retract Button for Easy Rollup
  • 38.1 x 48.2cm
  • Heat alert white hot
  • For cars
  • Helps block UVA/UVB rays
  • Premium fabric shades
  • Dual attachment system for a better fit

Information

Produce of

Made in China

Recycling info

Box. Card - Widely Recycled

Importer address

Return to

  • Lindam Ltd (The European Division of Munchkin Inc),
  • Unit 760,
  • Thorp Arch Trading Estate,
  • Wetherby,
  • West Yorkshire,
  • LS23 7FW,
  • England.
  • munchkin.com

8 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Very easy to install - good overall sun cover

5 stars

Love the way these attach to the windows, very secure. Easy to pull down and discreet button at side to roll back up.

Excellent sunshades!!

5 stars

Bought these when we had a little sunny weather! Excellent blinds. Very easy to place on the windows and easy to use.

Just the job

5 stars

Wanted sun shade for my dog, these sun shades are perfect. Would fully recommend them

Awesome.

5 stars

I planned to actually tint my car window because summer is nearly coming but I thought it wouldn't be helpful at all during other seasons. With this sunshade i can just use it during hot days of summer and retract the whole shade during winter seasons. Im so pleased with this and helps a lot. Fits my vauxhall corsa nicely.

Good product

4 stars

Seems fine, though I don't know about the white hot feature as it hasn't been hot yet.

Fine

4 stars

Does the job, knob does turn white when car too hot so defo essential to kno when you have small baby

Great features

5 stars

Value as a 2pk. But has great features such as one press to close and hot indicator

Well Made, Does the Job

5 stars

Bought these a month ago and they have been brilliant. Previously had Red Kite ones but they were badly made and didn't block out the sun light. These are very sturdy, the suckers actually work and they block out the sun very well

