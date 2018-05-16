Aquarian Pond Food Floating Sticks 210G

Product Description
- Pond Sticks is a complete feed for pond fish, specially formulated to meet their nutritional needs.
- Feed your pond fish a specially formulated diet to help promote healthy growth with AQUARIAN Complete Nutrition Floating Pond Sticks Pond Food. AQUARIAN Complete Nutrition Floating Pond Sticks Pond Food is a complete diet suitable for all types of pond fish, including goldfish and koi carp. Twice a day, feed as much food as can be consumed within 5 minutes, then remove the excess pond sticks.
- AQUARIAN Complete Nutrition Fish Food is formulated for all tropical and community fish including a variety of popular fish such as Cichlids, Goldfish, Tetra Fish, Betta Fish, Angelfish and more with high quality ingredients fish love such as algae, shrimp, worms and more.
- At Aquarian, we understand the simple joys and relaxation of fishkeeping. For over 40 years Aquarian has supported families to provide the right care for their fish with a range of complete fish foods and water treatments. Care for your fish, both inside and out.
- Contains one (1) AQUARIAN Complete Nutrition Floating Pond Sticks, Pond Food, 210g Pouch
- Made with a nutrient-rich blend to provide pond fish with a complete and balanced nutrition
- Formulated to be high in vitamins to support a healthy immune system and includes high quality protein sources to support optimal growth
- Feed up to twice a day the amount of food your fish will consume within five minutes
- Pack size: 210G
Information
Ingredients
Cereals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Meat and Animal Derivatives, Fish and Fish Derivatives, Minerals, Vitamins, Algae
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Preparation and Usage
- Feeding Guide
- Feed 2 times a day as a complete diet for pond fish, including goldfish and koi carp. Only feed them as much as they can eat within 5 minutes. Remove any uneaten sticks.
Net Contents
210g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Analytical Constituents %:
|Protein
|30
|Fat Content
|5
|Crude Fibres
|3.5
|Inorganic matter
|8
|Vitamins A (as retinyl acetate)
|15000 IU/kg
|Vitamin C (as ascorbyl monophosphate)
|1400 mg/kg
|Vitamin D3 (as cholecalciferol)
|2250 IU/kg
|Ferrous sulphate monohydrate
|167 mg/kg
|Calcium iodate anhydrous
|1.64 mg/kg
|Cupric sulphate pentahydrate
|60 mg/kg
|Manganous sulphate monohydrate
|109 mg/kg
|Zinc sulphate monohydrate
|139 mg/kg
|Sodium selenite
|0.67 mg/kg
|Nutritional Additives:
|-
|Sensory Additives: Colourants
|-
