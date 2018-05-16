By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Easy Entertaining Fruit Platter 680G

Tesco Easy Entertaining Fruit Platter 680G

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

£ 10.00
£14.71/kg

One-sixth of a pack contains
  • Energy216kJ 51kcal
    3%
  • Fat<0.5
    <1%
  • Sugars11.0g
    12%
  • Salt0.02g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 191kJ / 45kcal

Product Description

  • A selection of melon, apple, grapes, mango, pineapple, and strawberry
  • Easy Entertaining Fruit Platter
  • Pack size: 680g

Information

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may contain pips, seeds and fruit stone fragments.

Recycling info

Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

680g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy191kJ / 45kcal216kJ / 51kcal
Fat<0.5g<0.5g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate9.7g11.0g
Sugars9.7g11.0g
Fibre1.5g1.7g
Protein0.6g0.7g
Salt0.02g0.02g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

