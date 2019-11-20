Tesco Easy Entertaining Fruit Salad Bowl 1.15Kg

Very good bowl of fruits
Very good & big bowl of fruits. We liked it and it was delivered in a nice recyclable box. We even did not use our ceramic bowl and left it in the delivered one!
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 187kJ / 44kcal
Melon, Pineapple, Mango, Strawberry, Kiwi Fruit, Apple, Grapes.
Melon contains: Honeydew Melon, Canteloupe Melon.
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.
Packed in the U.K.
8 Servings
Tray. Plastic check local recycling Lid. Plastic check local recycling
1.15kg e
|Typical Values
|100g contains
|One-eighth of a pack (144g) contains
|Energy
|187kJ / 44kcal
|269kJ / 64kcal
|Fat
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|9.3g
|13.4g
|Sugars
|9.2g
|13.2g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|2.0g
|Protein
|0.6g
|0.9g
|Salt
|0.03g
|0.04g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Caution: This product may contain pips, seeds and fruit stone fragments.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019