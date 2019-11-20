By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Easy Entertaining Fruit Salad Bowl 1.15Kg

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Easy Entertaining Fruit Salad Bowl 1.15Kg

£ 15.00
£13.05/kg

One-eighth of a pack contains
  • Energy269kJ 64kcal
    3%
  • Fat<0.5
    <1%
  • Sugars13.2g
    15%
  • Salt0.04g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 187kJ / 44kcal

Product Description

  • A selection of melon, pineapple, mango, strawberry, kiwi fruit, apple and grapes.
  • Fruit Bowl
  • Fabulous food made to order

Information

Ingredients

Melon, Pineapple, Mango, Strawberry, Kiwi Fruit, Apple, Grapes.

Melon contains: Honeydew Melon, Canteloupe Melon.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may contain pips, seeds and fruit stone fragments.

Recycling info

Tray. Plastic check local recycling Lid. Plastic check local recycling

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Cheshunt,
  • EN8 9SL,
  • U.K.

Return to

Net Contents

1.15kg e

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsOne-eighth of a pack (144g) contains
Energy187kJ / 44kcal269kJ / 64kcal
Fat<0.5g<0.5g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate9.3g13.4g
Sugars9.2g13.2g
Fibre1.4g2.0g
Protein0.6g0.9g
Salt0.03g0.04g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product may contain pips, seeds and fruit stone fragments.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Very good bowl of fruits

5 stars

Very good & big bowl of fruits. We liked it and it was delivered in a nice recyclable box. We even did not use our ceramic bowl and left it in the delivered one!

