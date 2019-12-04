Arla Bob Skimmed Milk 2 Litre

Tasty
Fat free and tasty! What more could you wantI bought this product because im being more health concious in my food and drink choices now and it didnt dissapoint. Its lovely and creamy and you would never guess its fat free.
great taste without the fat!
great taste without the fat!
Have ordered this always. The last two weeks and
Have ordered this always. The last two weeks and in the past this has been substituted. I am not happy about this? You need to get more in stock. If this keeps happening I shall chang e my supplier?
really nice milk did a blind taste test with whole
really nice milk did a blind taste test with whole milk and there wasnt much difference will be buying this from now on
Brilliant milk that tastes like semi
This milk is great. It tastes exactly the same as semi skimmed (unlike the 1% fat milk) but is lower in fat. I won’t buy it full price from Tesco though (it’s usually cheaper elsewhere) as the difference between that and semi skimmed isn’t worth paying that much extra.
Arla BOB is exactly what it says, Best of Both!
The best milk ever! It does what it says on the bottle, tastes like semi skimmed milk but is definitely skimmed milk. I was dubious, I've tried skimmed milk many times in my life and could never get on with it, it tastes just like water, BUT Arla BOB milk is the exception to that rule, it really does taste like semi or even full fat milk, it has a lovely creamy taste to it which I adore...as long as you sell Arla, I won't be buying any other kind, worth every penny!
Horrible
Horrible. Makes the tea taste disgusting and leaves an awful taste in your mouth.
Surprisingly creamy
Fat free milk that tastes creamier than semi - great in tea and coffee or on its own - everyone's favourite in this house!
I really enjoy Bob Milk
I really enjoy Bob Milk
prefer tesco skimmed milk
didn't find it any better than Tesco own skimmed milk, prefer the taste and texture of Tesco own skimmed milk