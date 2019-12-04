By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Arla Bob Skimmed Milk 2 Litre

4.5(12)Write a review
Arla Bob Skimmed Milk 2 Litre
£ 1.75
£0.88/litre

Offer

Product Description

  • Fresh skimmed milk, enriched with protein. Filtered, standardised, homogenised and pasteurised.
  • Link to full details on website: arlafoods.co.uk/brands/arlabobmilk
  • Skimmed milk that tastes as good as semi-skimmed*
  • *Based on statistically valid comparative taste test results with 208 regular consumers of fresh semi-skimmed milk.
  • Arla B.O.B gives you the best of both worlds. A fat free skimmed milk that's as tasty as semi-skimmed, so you can glug, pour, splash, or dash it to your heart's content.
  • Fat free milk
  • Full of taste
  • 100% British milk
  • Farmer owned - care in every step, from cow to you
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 2l

Information

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Store upright. Once opened use within 7 days. Do not exceed use by date. For use by date see side of bottle

Produce of

Made in the UK

Number of uses

Contains 10 servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Arla Foods Ltd,
  • Leeds,
  • LS10 1AB.

Return to

  • Get in touch:
  • Call us on 0845 600 6688
  • or visit www.arlafoods.co.uk
  • Arla Foods Ltd,
  • Leeds,
  • LS10 1AB.

Net Contents

2l ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 200ml
Energy 176kJ/41kcal351kJ/83kcal
Fat 0.4g0.8g
of which saturates 0.1g0.2g
Carbohydrate 4.9g9.8g
of which sugars 4.9g9.8g
Protein 4.6g9.1g
Salt 0.11g0.23g
Calcium 147mg (18% RI†)294mg (36% RI†)
†RI = Reference Intake of an average adult--
Contains 10 servings--

12 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Tasty

5 stars

Fat free and tasty! What more could you wantI bought this product because im being more health concious in my food and drink choices now and it didnt dissapoint. Its lovely and creamy and you would never guess its fat free.

great taste without the fat!

5 stars

great taste without the fat!

Have ordered this always. The last two weeks and

5 stars

Have ordered this always. The last two weeks and in the past this has been substituted. I am not happy about this? You need to get more in stock. If this keeps happening I shall chang e my supplier?

really nice milk did a blind taste test with whole

5 stars

really nice milk did a blind taste test with whole milk and there wasnt much difference will be buying this from now on

Brilliant milk that tastes like semi

5 stars

This milk is great. It tastes exactly the same as semi skimmed (unlike the 1% fat milk) but is lower in fat. I won’t buy it full price from Tesco though (it’s usually cheaper elsewhere) as the difference between that and semi skimmed isn’t worth paying that much extra.

Arla BOB is exactly what it says, Best of Both!

5 stars

The best milk ever! It does what it says on the bottle, tastes like semi skimmed milk but is definitely skimmed milk. I was dubious, I've tried skimmed milk many times in my life and could never get on with it, it tastes just like water, BUT Arla BOB milk is the exception to that rule, it really does taste like semi or even full fat milk, it has a lovely creamy taste to it which I adore...as long as you sell Arla, I won't be buying any other kind, worth every penny!

Horrible

1 stars

Horrible. Makes the tea taste disgusting and leaves an awful taste in your mouth.

Surprisingly creamy

5 stars

Fat free milk that tastes creamier than semi - great in tea and coffee or on its own - everyone's favourite in this house!

I really enjoy Bob Milk

5 stars

I really enjoy Bob Milk

prefer tesco skimmed milk

1 stars

didn't find it any better than Tesco own skimmed milk, prefer the taste and texture of Tesco own skimmed milk

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

