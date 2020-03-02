Tesco Lemon Sorbet 500Ml

Most Delicious of Sorbets
My favourite, Tangy and the most delicious sorbet I have ever tasted. I am disappointed it's out of stock, please get it back in soon.
With my dietary problems this is one thing I can eat daily - sometimes it's the only thing I can eat for days at a time and now I can't get any , has it been discontinued?
Absolutely amazing
I love it 1000% would recommend
Not Amused
OMG !!! What a Joke !! This was one of the only Sorbets my little one with Multiple food allergies could have n now you've changed it, he can't even have that anymore 😤 have you heard the saying ....if it aint broke Dont fix it ...plse Stop meddling with foods adding more allergens into them Constantly PLEASE !!!!!!....one star as cant buy it anymore .
must have changed recipe for this NOT icy like it used to be more like icecream
Its the only ice dessert my husband can eat as he has many dieterary problems please please keep stocking his item
The best!
Love this lemon sorbet. Very refreshing with a sharp, tangy taste.