Tesco Lemon Sorbet 500Ml

4(7)Write a review
Tesco Lemon Sorbet 500Ml
£ 2.20
£0.44/100ml
One scoop
  • Energy325kJ 77kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars14.5g
    16%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 507kJ / 120kcal

Product Description

  • Lemon sorbet.
  • Zesty & Refreshing. Made with lemon juice from concentrate for a refreshing fruit hit.
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Lemon Juice from Concentrate (24%), Sugar, Dextrose, Glucose Syrup, Invert Sugar Syrup, Lime Juice from Concentrate (2%), Rice Starch, Maltodextrin, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Citrus Fibre, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Glucose, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • May contain milk, peanuts, almond, hazelnut and pistachio. The allergens in this product have changed., May contain peanuts, nuts and milk.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Tub. Card widely recycled Lid. Card widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500ml e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy507kJ / 120kcal325kJ / 77kcal
Fat0.3g0.2g
Saturates0.3g0.2g
Carbohydrate28.8g18.4g
Sugars22.6g14.5g
Fibre0.5g0.3g
Protein0.1g0.1g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
One scoop 64g is the equivalent to 100ml.--
As Sold.--

7 Reviews

Average of 3.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Most Delicious of Sorbets

5 stars

My favourite, Tangy and the most delicious sorbet I have ever tasted. I am disappointed it's out of stock, please get it back in soon.

With my dietary problems this is one thing I can e

5 stars

With my dietary problems this is one thing I can eat daily - sometimes it's the only thing I can eat for days at a time and now I can't get any , has it been discontinued?

Absolutely amazing

5 stars

I love it 1000% would recommend

Not Amused

1 stars

OMG !!! What a Joke !! This was one of the only Sorbets my little one with Multiple food allergies could have n now you've changed it, he can't even have that anymore 😤 have you heard the saying ....if it aint broke Dont fix it ...plse Stop meddling with foods adding more allergens into them Constantly PLEASE !!!!!!....one star as cant buy it anymore .

must have changed recipe for this NOT icy like it

1 stars

must have changed recipe for this NOT icy like it used to be more like icecream

Its the only ice dessert my husband can eat as he has many dieterary problems please please keep stocking his item

5 stars

Its the only dessert my husband can eat

The best!

5 stars

Love this lemon sorbet. Very refreshing with a sharp, tangy taste.

