Carmel Selected Cabernet Sauvignon 2014 750Ml

£10.50
£10.50/75cl

Product Description

  • Cabernet Sauvignon Dry Red Wine
  • This medium to full body wine is fruit forward with mouth filling flavors.
  • Wine of Israel
  • Medium to full body
  • Kosher for passover
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.5

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

Carmel Winery

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Yiftach Peretz

Country

Israel

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Cabernet Sauvignon

Vinification Details

  • Carmel Winery encompasses a wide diversity of vineyards and grape varieties throughout Israel, covering an area of 35 acres.

History

  • Carmel Winery was founded in 1882 by Baron Edmond de Rothschild, owner of Chateau Lafite in Bordeaux. At the end of 2015, after nearly 130 years, Carmel's oldest winery in Rishon Lezion was transferred to a new site covering an area of 35 acres in the Alon Tavor Industrial Park.

Regional Information

  • Carmel Winery encompasses a wide diversity of vineyards and grape varieties throughout the country. This allows for the winery to choose grapes from every region - from the Upper Galilee and the Golan Heights, Shomron and Jerusalem Hills, to the lowlands of the Negev. Carmel is continuously striving for excellence and uncompromising quality.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 5 years

Produce of

Product of Israel

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve at room temperature
  • Pairs well with meat dishes, BBQ chicken & pasta.

Name and address

  • Produced & Bottled By:
  • Carmel Winery,
  • Alon Tavor Industrial Zone,
  • Afula,
  • Israel.

Importer address

  • Kedem Europe Ltd.,
  • London,
  • N4 1TJ,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Kedem Europe Ltd.,
  • London,
  • N4 1TJ,
  • UK.
  • www.kedemeurope.com
  • www.carmelwines.co.il

Net Contents

75cl ℮

