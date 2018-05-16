Carmel Selected Cabernet Sauvignon 2014 750Ml

Product Description
- Cabernet Sauvignon Dry Red Wine
- This medium to full body wine is fruit forward with mouth filling flavors.
- Wine of Israel
- Medium to full body
- Kosher for passover
- Pack size: 750ML
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
Wine Colour
Red
Alcohol Units
10.5
ABV
13.5% vol
Producer
Carmel Winery
Type of Closure
Natural Cork
Wine Maker
Yiftach Peretz
Country
Israel
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Cabernet Sauvignon
Vinification Details
- Carmel Winery encompasses a wide diversity of vineyards and grape varieties throughout Israel, covering an area of 35 acres.
History
- Carmel Winery was founded in 1882 by Baron Edmond de Rothschild, owner of Chateau Lafite in Bordeaux. At the end of 2015, after nearly 130 years, Carmel's oldest winery in Rishon Lezion was transferred to a new site covering an area of 35 acres in the Alon Tavor Industrial Park.
Regional Information
- Carmel Winery encompasses a wide diversity of vineyards and grape varieties throughout the country. This allows for the winery to choose grapes from every region - from the Upper Galilee and the Golan Heights, Shomron and Jerusalem Hills, to the lowlands of the Negev. Carmel is continuously striving for excellence and uncompromising quality.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 5 years
Produce of
Product of Israel
Preparation and Usage
- Serve at room temperature
- Pairs well with meat dishes, BBQ chicken & pasta.
Name and address
- Produced & Bottled By:
- Carmel Winery,
- Alon Tavor Industrial Zone,
- Afula,
- Israel.
Importer address
- Kedem Europe Ltd.,
- London,
- N4 1TJ,
- UK.
Return to
- Kedem Europe Ltd.,
- London,
- N4 1TJ,
- UK.
- www.kedemeurope.com
- www.carmelwines.co.il
Net Contents
75cl ℮
