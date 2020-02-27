By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Good Boy Wagtastic Premium Jumbo Knotted Bone

3(2)Write a review
image 1 of Good Boy Wagtastic Premium Jumbo Knotted Bone
£ 2.50
£2.50/each

Product Description

  • Premium Jumbo Knotted Bone
  • Super dog chews
  • Lovingly made with 100% natural raw hide

Information

Storage

To keep this chew in tip top condition, store somewhere cool and dry.

Preparation and Usage

  • Made from 100% rawhide, this product is a chewing aid. Make sure this chew is given to your dog under supervision, on a non stainable surface. Check that your dog has plenty of clean, fresh water-just in case they get really thirsty.

Warnings

  • Not suitable for puppies under 4 months.

Name and address

  • Armitage Pet Care,
  • Armitage House,
  • Colwick,
  • Nottingham,
  • NG4 2BA,
  • UK.

Safety information

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Should be banned do not buy

1 stars

Toxic to dogs you should not be selling these!!!

Keeps my dog amused for hours

5 stars

My dog loves these, they keep her amused for hours

