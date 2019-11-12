Good Boy Wagtastic Braid Tugger

Good quality dog toy last for ages but all dogs ne
Good quality dog toy last for ages but all dogs need to be supervised with any dog toys. My dog loves it for playtime.
a great toy but has to be used with supervision. our puppy managed to get his head caught in it which could have been dangerous
Loving the new toy..
I gave this to my neighbour for her 2 Labradors....they loved it, and were doing exactly what they should do with it, i.e. each pulling one end with their mouths...lovely! SCR