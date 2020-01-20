By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Good Boy Wagtastic Squeaky Dumbell

Good Boy Wagtastic Squeaky Dumbell
£ 3.00
£3.00/each

Product Description

  • Squeaky Dumbell
  • Cool stuff for dogs
  • Get your dog's tail wagging!

Information

Warnings

  • It is the responsibility of the dog owner to decide if this toy is suitable for their dog as all dogs are different in how they play with toys, no toy is suitable for every dog. Dogs should be supervised when playing with toys. This toy is strong but not indestructable, if this toy becomes ripped or damaged, please remove from your per immediately. Before allowing your pet to play with this toy, please remove all packaging. Made from non-toxic material. This is a dog toy; not suitable for children under 36 months.

Name and address

  • Armitage Pet Care,
  • Armitage House,
  • Colwick,
  • Nottingham,
  • NG4 2BA,
  • UK.

  • This product should reach you in perfect condition. If this product fails to give complete satisfaction please contact Customer Services on +44 (0)115 938 1242
Lower age limit

35 Months

Safety information

5 Reviews

Average of 1.8 stars

Not a good toy

1 stars

The toy lasted literally 5 minutes with my young Jack Russell. Due to the shape of the bone being thinner (another fancy design on a bone) it was easy for my dog to shred it.

Poor

1 stars

Wouldn’t squeak other than a couple of weak sounds when new.

Not for anything other than (very) small dogs!!

1 stars

Despite previous reviewer saying it was "seriously durable" my dog pierced the plastic within 5 minutes and bit/tore off a corner within 10!! Plastic all over the floor, hopefully none in him!! Might be okay for small dogs but certainly not for larger ones (mine's a greyhound). Waste of money.

durable and very squeaky!

5 stars

Seriously durable and extremely loud! Our pug loves it. We lost ours, and we are about to make a trip specifically to buy another one of these because honestly I think she is depressed without it.

my dog loves it.brought.6 months ago still as it.

1 stars

yes dog plays all day with it

