Good Boy Wagtastic Squeaky Dumbell

Not a good toy
The toy lasted literally 5 minutes with my young Jack Russell. Due to the shape of the bone being thinner (another fancy design on a bone) it was easy for my dog to shred it.
Poor
Wouldn’t squeak other than a couple of weak sounds when new.
Not for anything other than (very) small dogs!!
Despite previous reviewer saying it was "seriously durable" my dog pierced the plastic within 5 minutes and bit/tore off a corner within 10!! Plastic all over the floor, hopefully none in him!! Might be okay for small dogs but certainly not for larger ones (mine's a greyhound). Waste of money.
durable and very squeaky!
Seriously durable and extremely loud! Our pug loves it. We lost ours, and we are about to make a trip specifically to buy another one of these because honestly I think she is depressed without it.
my dog loves it.brought.6 months ago still as it.
yes dog plays all day with it