Wagtastic Face Balls

My dog played with this toy until after midnight t
My dog played with this toy until after midnight the first day he got it. He absolutely exhausted himself. He still loves it but he is only small, I wouldn't recommend for a big dog.
These are amazingly robust yet super lightweight b
These are amazingly robust yet super lightweight balls - great for indoor play
Brilliant value & my dog loves this toy
My dog loves these toys - ordering more
Favourite toy
For the amount of fun this toy gives it is still going strong, really impressed and couldn't wait for it to come back into stock!!