Wagtastic Face Balls

Wagtastic Face Balls
£ 1.00
£1.00/each

Product Description

  • Wagtastic Squeaky Face Balls
  • Cool stuff for dogs
  • Get your dog's tail wagging!

Information

Warnings

  • It is the responsibility of the dog owner to decide if this toy is suitable for their dog as all dogs are different in how they play with toys, no toy is suitable for every dog. Dogs should be supervised when playing with toys. This toy is strong but not indestructable, if this toy becomes ripped or damaged, please remove from your pet immediately. Before allowing your pet to play with this toy, please remove all packaging. Made from non-toxic material. This is a dog toy; not suitable for children under 36 months.

Name and address

  • Armitage Pet Care,
  • Armitage House,
  • Colwick,
  • Nottingham,
  • NG4 2BA,
  • UK.

Return to

  • This product should reach you in perfect condition. If this product fails to give complete satisfaction please contact Customer Services on +44 (0)115 938 1242
  • Armitage Pet Care,
  • Armitage House,
  • Colwick,
  • Nottingham,
  • NG4 2BA,
  • UK.
  • www.armitages.co.uk

Lower age limit

36 Months

Safety information

It is the responsibility of the dog owner to decide if this toy is suitable for their dog as all dogs are different in how they play with toys, no toy is suitable for every dog. Dogs should be supervised when playing with toys. This toy is strong but not indestructable, if this toy becomes ripped or damaged, please remove from your pet immediately. Before allowing your pet to play with this toy, please remove all packaging. Made from non-toxic material. This is a dog toy; not suitable for children under 36 months.

4 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

My dog played with this toy until after midnight t

5 stars

My dog played with this toy until after midnight the first day he got it. He absolutely exhausted himself. He still loves it but he is only small, I wouldn't recommend for a big dog.

These are amazingly robust yet super lightweight b

5 stars

These are amazingly robust yet super lightweight balls - great for indoor play

Brilliant value & my dog loves this toy

5 stars

My dog loves these toys - ordering more

Favourite toy

5 stars

For the amount of fun this toy gives it is still going strong, really impressed and couldn't wait for it to come back into stock!!

