Search with a list of items 

Natvia Natural Sweetener 200 Tablets

3(4)Write a review
£ 3.50
£0.02/each

Product Description

  • Sweetener Tablets
  • With 1000's of sugar-free recipes online, healthy eating has never tasted so good!
  • Visit the: Sweeterlifeclub.com
  • It can help slimming or weight control only as part of a calorie-controlled diet.
  • Sweet like sugars... only better
  • Inspire a better life
  • Sweetener Comparison:
  • Per Natvia tablet: 0 Calories = per 4g tsp sugars: 16 Calories
  • The 100% made from natural sources
  • Australian owned
  • Zero calories per tablet
  • 100% fewer calories than sugar
  • Nothing artificial
  • Low carbs
  • Tooth friendly
  • Fructose free
  • Natvia is suitable for diabetics and vegetarians
Information

Ingredients

Acidity Regulator (Baking Soda, Sodium Citrate), Sweetener (Steviol Glycosides - 21%), L-Leucine

Storage

Store in a cool, dry placeBest Before: See Bottom of Dispenser

Produce of

Made in Germany from local & imported ingredients

Number of uses

Servings per package: 200, Serving size: 60mg (1 Tablet)

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Natvia UK Ireland Ltd,
  • 88 Wood Street,
  • 10th Floor,
  • London,
  • EC2V 7RS,
  • UK.

Return to

  • email: info@natvia.co.uk
  • web: natvia.co.uk

Net Contents

200 x Sweetener Tablets

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper serving
Energy 387kJ0.2kJ
-89Cal0.05Cal
Fat 0g0g
- of which saturates 0g0g
Carbohydrate 0g0g
- of which sugars 0g0g
Protein 2.0g0g
Salt 40.0g0.02g

4 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Dispenser finally fixed - great sweetener

5 stars

I have used these for some time and originally was frustrated about the tablets coming out in bits. I complained to the manufacturer and they replied saying they were aware and the box would be replaced very soon. Hey presto, Ive been using them again in the past few weeks and they have fixed the dispenser! Love these sweetness as they have no aspartame's - which is great

High sodium - beware.

3 stars

Tastes lovely BUT very very high in sodium & my blood pressure went sky high!!!

The tablets never come out whole always in bits

3 stars

Quality is good I usually by Truvia but didnt have in stock. I never get a whole sweetener with this box always crunched up which is annoying. Im almost half way through the box but im still fed up picking up crushed tablets and binning them perhaps there is a fault with the mechanism

shredds the tablets

1 stars

The dispenser for these sweetener tablets is not fit for purpose. Most of the time the tablets get shredded and it is very difficult to get a whole tablet. I contacted Natvia customer service and their only answer was that they know that there is a problem and I should have patience and wait for the new improved dispenser. How can they still sell this product without any warning when they know that there is a problem? That is not how you treat your customers.

