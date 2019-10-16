Natvia Natural Sweetener 200 Tablets

Dispenser finally fixed - great sweetener
I have used these for some time and originally was frustrated about the tablets coming out in bits. I complained to the manufacturer and they replied saying they were aware and the box would be replaced very soon. Hey presto, Ive been using them again in the past few weeks and they have fixed the dispenser! Love these sweetness as they have no aspartame's - which is great
High sodium - beware.
Tastes lovely BUT very very high in sodium & my blood pressure went sky high!!!
The tablets never come out whole always in bits
Quality is good I usually by Truvia but didnt have in stock. I never get a whole sweetener with this box always crunched up which is annoying. Im almost half way through the box but im still fed up picking up crushed tablets and binning them perhaps there is a fault with the mechanism
shredds the tablets
The dispenser for these sweetener tablets is not fit for purpose. Most of the time the tablets get shredded and it is very difficult to get a whole tablet. I contacted Natvia customer service and their only answer was that they know that there is a problem and I should have patience and wait for the new improved dispenser. How can they still sell this product without any warning when they know that there is a problem? That is not how you treat your customers.