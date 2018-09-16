By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Natvia All Natural Sweetener 300G

Natvia All Natural Sweetener 300G
£ 5.00
£1.67/100g

Product Description

  • Table Top Sweetener Based on Stevia and Erythritol
  • Join the sweetener lifeclub.com
  • It can help slimming or weight control only as part of a calorie controlled diet.
  • For scrumptious recipe ideas, visit sweeterlifeclub.com
  • Be inspired to make a positive change to your eating patterns & lifestyle
  • Sweet like sugar... only better
  • Natvia = 0 Calories, per 2g teaspoon
  • Sugars = 16 Calories per 4g teaspoon
  • A better alternative to sugars and artificial sweeteners
  • It's low carbs and contains nothings artificial.
  • Best of all it has than sugars, so that's better.
  • Inspire a better life
  • We only use the best part of the Stevia Plant for a naturally sweet taste that's never bitter.
  • Sweetness comparison
  • 1 tsp of Natvia = 1 tsp of sugar
  • Excessive consumption may induce laxative effects
  • The 100% made from natural sources sweetener
  • Zero calories per serve
  • Great for baking
  • 100% naturally sourced
  • Nothing artificial
  • Naturally sweet
  • Heaps better for you
  • Low carbs
  • 100% fewer calories than sugars
  • Tooth friendly
  • Fructose free
  • Crafted for coffee
  • Choice of good baristas
  • Great in cereal
  • No bitter aftertaste
  • No aspartame, saccharin, artificial colours or flavours, & of course no sugars
  • Natvia is suitable for diabetics & vegetarians
  • Kosher - PARVE
  • Halal Certification Authority Australia
  • Pack size: 300g
  • No sugars
  • Low carbs

Information

Ingredients

Sweeteners (Erythritol 98.6%, Steviol Glycosides 1.4%)

Storage

Store in a cool, dry placeBest Before: See Base

Produce of

Made in Australia

Number of uses

Servings per pack: 100, Servings size: 3g (1 Teaspoon)

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Aspartame

Name and address

  • Natvia UK Ireland Ltd,
  • 88 Wood Street,
  • 10th Floor,
  • London,
  • EC2V 7RS,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Natvia UK Ireland Ltd,
  • 88 Wood Street,
  • 10th Floor,
  • London,
  • EC2V 7RS,
  • UK.
  • Email: info@natvia.co.uk
  • web: natvia.co.uk

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gPer Serving 3g
Energy 0kJ0kJ
-0kcal0kcal
Fat 0g0g
- of which saturates 0g0g
Carbohydrate 98.6g2.96g
- of which sugars 0g0g
Protein 0g0g
Salt 0mg0mg

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Great natural alternative to sugar!

5 stars

The best natural tasting sweetener around! I wouldn't use anything else! Just a shame they have stopped stocking it in my local tesco

