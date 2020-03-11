Oral-B Precision Clean Electric Toothbrush Heads X2

Excellent!
First time buying an electric oral b toothbrush and I wish I had been using this years ago ,what a cleaner brighter smile I have ,find them excellent especially my teeth feel cleaner and even when I put my tongue around I can feel the gaps between my teeth definitely keeping this as my one and only toothbrush ,ten out of ten
Great product for everyone who cares about their teeth
These are the best brush heads to remove plaque and leaving your mouth nice and fresh.
Lovely I throughly enjoyed the electric vibrations pulsating through my teeth
I got my first oral b toothbrush it was amazing my teeth felt so clean ,i thought my teeth was clean before ,but after using my oral b toothbrush i know why my dentist kept telling me to get one i would recommend it to anyone
Makes my teeth feel very clean and I never have to see the hygieneist as my dentist says my teeth are well looked after.
I love my electric toothbrush my mouth feels clean and teeth are healthy. My Dentist was impressed with my teeth after I had been using my electric toothbrush i no longer need a scale and polish at the Dentists.
We use the Oral B electric toothbrush for cleaning our teeth as it gets in all the nooks and cranny's in your mouth . Gentle on your teeth and gums and leaves you with a clean fresh feeling in your mouth. We also use Oral B gel toothpaste which isn't to strong and even the grandchildren use this toothpaste when they stay over. It's ideal having four replacement heads.
Bought all my children these for Christmas. Excellent value for money
Amazing gives that detest clean feeling with no effort.