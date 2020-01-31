By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Oral-B Crossaction Electric Toothbrush Heads X2

5(122)Write a review
image 1 of Oral-B Crossaction Electric Toothbrush Heads X2
£ 10.00
£5.00/each

Product Description

  • Heads for Oral-B CrossAction toothbrush
  • Designed bristles for complete tooth coverage
  • Bristles angled at 16° for better plaque removal
  • As one of Oral-B's premium replacement toothbrush heads, the CrossAction features precise angles that target plaque to remove up to 100% more plaque vs. a regular manual toothbrush. The shape of Oral-B CrossAction toothbrush head features specifically engineered bristles that are designed for optimal tooth coverage. The unique bristles reach deep between teeth to remove plaque and leave your whole mouth cleaner than with a regular manual toothbrush. Compatible with Oral-B Genius, Pro, Smart and Vitality electric toothbrushes.
  • Remove up to 100% more plaque than a manual toothbrush
  • Only Oral-B brush heads are guaranteed to fit the entire lineup of Oral-B handles (excluding Oral-B Pulsonic)
  • Perfectly angled at 16 degrees to reach deep between teeth and sweep away plaque
  • Oral-B's exclusive round brush head cleans tooth-by-tooth for cleaner teeth and healthier gums
  • Number of toothbrush heads included in this pack: 2
  • From the #1 brand recommended by dentists worldwide

Information

Produce of

Ireland

Preparation and Usage

  • Oral-B offers a variety of toothbrush heads to fit your personal oral health needs.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 731 1792
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

122 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Excellent!

5 stars

I have been using these heads now for over three years and they are the best Thank you

Great!

4 stars

Teeth feel very clean, no more scrubbing causing gums to recede. And the cross action head is fantastic to use

Excellent!

5 stars

Just bought an oral b electric toothbrush for me my partner and son and bought a pack of crossaction head. These are fantastic and clean my teeth effortlessly

Excellent!

5 stars

The brushes are really great, they clean very thoroughly, I will definitely buy them.

Good!

3 stars

I use these for my toothbrush but find that they are a bit pricey, so have to get them when on special offer

Excellent!

5 stars

I love the oral b cross action heads. I use with my oral b genius, It leaves my mouth feeling fresh and clean. It gives you that lovely white finish.

Excellent!

5 stars

These are great for getting into and between your teeth and gums. Very gentle but very good cleaning action. I find an electric toothbrush easy to use as I'm arthritic.

Excellent!

5 stars

I always use oral b and these brush heads do a good job.

Excellent!

5 stars

I just love my Oral B electric toothbrush. My dentist asked what I clean my teeth with and when I told her she said that that was the reason my teeth were so smooth and they are!!!

Excellent!

5 stars

Nice product You get a good clean freling after brushing However like all Oral b replacememt heads expensive Always wait for them to be on offer

