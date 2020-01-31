Oral-B Crossaction Electric Toothbrush Heads X2

Excellent!
I have been using these heads now for over three years and they are the best Thank you
Great!
Teeth feel very clean, no more scrubbing causing gums to recede. And the cross action head is fantastic to use
Just bought an oral b electric toothbrush for me my partner and son and bought a pack of crossaction head. These are fantastic and clean my teeth effortlessly
The brushes are really great, they clean very thoroughly, I will definitely buy them.
I use these for my toothbrush but find that they are a bit pricey, so have to get them when on special offer
I love the oral b cross action heads. I use with my oral b genius, It leaves my mouth feeling fresh and clean. It gives you that lovely white finish.
These are great for getting into and between your teeth and gums. Very gentle but very good cleaning action. I find an electric toothbrush easy to use as I'm arthritic.
I always use oral b and these brush heads do a good job.
I just love my Oral B electric toothbrush. My dentist asked what I clean my teeth with and when I told her she said that that was the reason my teeth were so smooth and they are!!!
Nice product You get a good clean freling after brushing However like all Oral b replacememt heads expensive Always wait for them to be on offer