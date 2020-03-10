Good Boy Wagtastic Cuddle Friends

MY DOG (PUG) LOVES THIS TOY
My Pug usually destroys all his toys within a few days. This one has become his best friend. I've even bought a spare. He carries it everywhere with him. It's soft, durable, washable and he loves it!! "Soggy Doggy" (don't ask, I know it's a bunny) has been the best dog cuddle toy we've bought him. He walks round everywhere with it in his mouth, cleans it, sleeps with it and rags it everywhere and not a hole in it (so far 5 months). Highly recommended.
More of a play buddy than a cuddle friend
I bought this toy following guidance to buy my anxious dog a comfort toy to help him settle at night. Having seen the word "cuddle" in the product name I thought it would be the right purchase, but I was misled. This toy contains a squeaker which I was advised to avoid because it encourages play. I now need to modify the product myself to remove the squeak so that it doesn't promote play when it's time for sleep. Cute, but not very "cuddly".