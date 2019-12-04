Rolo Mousse 4X50g
Offer
- Energy335kJ 80kcal4%
- Fat3.0g4%
- Saturates2.1g11%
- Sugars9.8g11%
- Salt0.0g0%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 665 kJ
Product Description
- Milk chocolate mousse with chocolate sauce and toffee mousse
- Good to remember
- Enjoying Rolo mousse as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle is one of life's little pleasure.
- Do you love anyone enough to give them your last Nestle Rolo?
- Pots not to be sold separately
- 80 calories per pot
- Delicious combination of toffee and milk chocolate mousse swirled with chocolate sauce
- Rolo mousse is made with no artificial colours or preservatives
- Pack size: 200g
Information
Ingredients
Wholemilk 69.8%, Sugar, Cream (from Milk), Caramel 5.8% (Glucose Syrup, Sweetened Condensed Milk, Vegetable Fat (Copra), Flavouring, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Salt), Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Chocolate 2.5% (Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Caramel (Sugar, Water, Glucose Syrup, Acidity Regulator E524), Beef Gelatine, Emulsifier E472b, Chocolate Sauce 0.3% (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Flavouring, Maize Starch, Thickeners (Alginate, Carrageenan, Locust Bean Gum)
Allergy Information
- Contains Milk and Soya
Storage
Keep refrigeratedUse by: see pot lids
Number of uses
Pack contains 4 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Return to
- Good to talk
- 0800 000030 (UK)
- 00800 63785385 (ROI)
- www.nestle.co.uk
- PO Box 207,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
Net Contents
4 x 50g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per Serving
|%RI*
|Energy
|665 kJ
|335 kJ
|-
|158 kcal
|80 kcal
|4%
|Fat
|5.9 g
|3.0 g
|4%
|of which: saturates
|4.1 g
|2.1 g
|11%
|Carbohydrate
|21.6 g
|10.8 g
|4%
|of which: sugars
|19.5 g
|9.8 g
|11%
|Protein
|4.7 g
|2.4 g
|5%
|Salt
|0.1 g
|0.0 g
|0%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ, 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Pack contains 4 servings
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019