By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Rolo Mousse 4X50g

No ratings yetWrite a review
Rolo Mousse 4X50g
£ 1.50
£0.75/100g

Offer

Per portion (50g):
  • Energy335kJ 80kcal
    4%
  • Fat3.0g
    4%
  • Saturates2.1g
    11%
  • Sugars9.8g
    11%
  • Salt0.0g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 665 kJ

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate mousse with chocolate sauce and toffee mousse
  • Good to remember
  • Enjoying Rolo mousse as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle is one of life's little pleasure.
  • Do you love anyone enough to give them your last Nestle Rolo?
  • Pots not to be sold separately
  • 80 calories per pot
  • Delicious combination of toffee and milk chocolate mousse swirled with chocolate sauce
  • Rolo mousse is made with no artificial colours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Wholemilk 69.8%, Sugar, Cream (from Milk), Caramel 5.8% (Glucose Syrup, Sweetened Condensed Milk, Vegetable Fat (Copra), Flavouring, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Salt), Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Chocolate 2.5% (Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Caramel (Sugar, Water, Glucose Syrup, Acidity Regulator E524), Beef Gelatine, Emulsifier E472b, Chocolate Sauce 0.3% (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Flavouring, Maize Starch, Thickeners (Alginate, Carrageenan, Locust Bean Gum)

Allergy Information

  • Contains Milk and Soya

Storage

Keep refrigeratedUse by: see pot lids

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Return to

  • Good to talk
  • 0800 000030 (UK)
  • 00800 63785385 (ROI)
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Net Contents

4 x 50g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer Serving%RI*
Energy 665 kJ335 kJ
-158 kcal80 kcal4%
Fat 5.9 g3.0 g4%
of which: saturates 4.1 g2.1 g11%
Carbohydrate 21.6 g10.8 g4%
of which: sugars 19.5 g9.8 g11%
Protein 4.7 g2.4 g5%
Salt 0.1 g0.0 g0%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ, 2000kcal)---
Pack contains 4 servings---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Helpful little swaps

Ski Strawberry Mousse 4 X60g

£ 1.50
£0.63/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here