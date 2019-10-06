By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Good Boy Wagtastic Chewy Chicken Strips 330G

image 1 of Good Boy Wagtastic Chewy Chicken Strips 330G
£ 7.50
£22.73/kg

Product Description

  • A Complementary Pet Food for Dogs
  • These Chewy Chicken Strips are made with super duper tasty 100% natural chicken breast meat so are sure to become one of your dog's favourite treats. Having been roasted in their own natural juices to preserve the real chicken meat flavour, these tasty strips are wheat free and contain no artificial colours or flavours. As well as being lip smackingly tasty, they're healthy too with only 2% fat. What's more, their tough texture means they are a great way of keeping your dog's gnashers clean and healthy.
  • Making dog's tails waggle is second nature here at Good Boy. We produce really exciting, yummy treats to keep your dog happy as well as entertained.
  • Yummy dog treats
  • Lovingly made with 100% natural chicken breast meat
  • Perfect for sensitive tummies
  • Get your dog's tail wagging!
  • Low in fat
  • Pack size: 330G
Information

Ingredients

Chicken Breast (85%), Pea Protein, Corn Starch, Glycerin, Salt

Storage

To keep this treat in tip top condition, once opened, reseal and store somewhere cool and dry.

Preparation and Usage

  • Feed as a treat and make sure this treat is given to your dog under supervision, on a non stainable surface. Check that your dog has plenty of clean, fresh water - just in case they get really thirsty.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  • Not suitable for puppies under 4 months. This pouch may contain a deoxidiser sachet which must be discarded and not fed to your dog.

Name and address

  • Armitage Pet Care,
  • Armitage House,
  • Colwick,
  • Nottingham,
  • NG4 2BA,
  • UK.

Net Contents

330g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
Crude Protein54%
Fat Content2%
Crude Fibres1%
Crude Ash5.5%
Moisture18%

Safety information

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Dog loves them!

5 stars

Looks rubbish but dog loves them!! She’s apoplectic as soon as I go near the cupboard let alone open the bag, glad I still have fingers left after opening them!!!

