Good Boy Wagtastic Novelty Chew 80G

image 1 of Good Boy Wagtastic Novelty Chew 80G
£ 1.00
£1.25/100g

Product Description

  • A Complementary Pet Food for Dogs
  • Super dog chews
  • Loved by puppies & small dogs
  • Pack size: 80G

Information

Ingredients

Rawhide, Rice Starch, Additives: Sensory Additives: Colourants, Flavourings (Chicken <0.01%)

Storage

To keep this treat in tip top condition, store somewhere cool and dry.

Preparation and Usage

  • Feed as a treat and make sure this treat is given to your dog under supervision, on a non stainable surface. Check that your dog has plenty of clean, fresh water - just in case they get really thirsty.

Warnings

  • Not suitable for puppies under 4 months.

Name and address

  • Armitage Pet Care,
  • Armitage House,
  • Colwick,
  • Nottingham,
  • NG4 2BA,
  • UK.

Return to

Net Contents

80g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
Crude Protein 72%
Fat Content1%
Crude Fibres 1%
Crude Ash 4%
Moisture 18%

Safety information

View more safety information

Not suitable for puppies under 4 months.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

Kept my dog happy for hours, and lasts a long time

5 stars

Kept my dog happy for hours, and lasts a long time.

