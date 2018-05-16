Good Boy Wagtastic Chicken Dumbells 350G

Product Description
- A Complementary Pet Food for Dogs
- These Chewy Chicken Dumbbells are made with super duper tasty 100% natural chicken breast meat so are sure to become one of your dog's favourite treats. Being wheat and cereal free and containing no artificial colours or flavours, as well as being lip smackingly tasty, they're healthy too with only 2% fat.
- Making dog's tails waggle is second nature here at Good Boy. We produce really exciting, yummy treats to keep your dog happy as well as entertained.
- Lovingly made with 100% natural chicken breast meat
- Loved by puppies & small dogs
- Low in fat
- Yummy dog treats
- Get your dog's tail wagging!
- Containing no artificial colours or flavours
- Pack size: 350G
Information
Ingredients
Chicken Breast (70%), Rawhide, Potato Starch, Glycerin, Albumen and Salt, Additives: Sensory, Colourants
Storage
To keep this treat in tip top condition, once opened, reseal and store somewhere cool and dry.
Preparation and Usage
- Feed as a treat and make sure this treat is given to your dog under supervision, on a non stainable surface. Check that your dog has plenty of clean, fresh water - just in case they get really thirsty.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Warnings
- Not suitable for puppies under 4 months. This pouch may contain a deoxidiser sachet which must be discarded and not fed to your dog.
Name and address
- Armitage Pet Care,
- Armitage House,
- Colwick,
- Nottingham,
- NG4 2BA,
- UK.
Return to
- www.armitages.co.uk
Net Contents
350g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Analytical Constituents:
|Crude Protein
|56%
|Fat Content
|2%
|Crude Fibres
|1%
|Crude Ash
|2%
|Moisture
|14%
Safety information
