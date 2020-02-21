By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Good Boy Wagtastic Chewy Duck Fillets 70G

3.5(3)Write a review
Good Boy Wagtastic Chewy Duck Fillets 70G
£ 2.00
£28.58/kg

Product Description

  • A Complementary Pet Food for Dogs
  • These Chewy Duck Fillets are made with super duper tasty 100% natural duck breast meat so are sure to become one of your dog's favourite treats. Having been roasted in their own natural juices to preserve the real duck meat flavour, these tasty fillets are wheat and cereal free and contain no artificial colours, flavours or sugars. As well as being lip smackingly tasty, they're healthy too with only 2% fat.
  • Making dog's tails waggle is second nature here at Good Boy. We produce really exciting, yummy treats to keep your dog happy as well as entertained.
  • Lovingly made with 100% natural duck breast meat
  • Perfect for sensitive tummies
  • Low in fat
  • Yummy dog treats
  • Get your dog's tail wagging!
  • Contain no artificial colours, flavours or sugars
  • Pack size: 70G
  • Contain no sugars

Information

Ingredients

Duck Breast (85%), Glycerin, Pea Protein, Salt

Storage

To keep this treat in tip top condition, once opened, reseal and store somewhere cool and dry.

Preparation and Usage

  • Feed as a treat and make sure this treat is given to your dog under supervision, on a non stainable surface. Check that your dog has plenty of clean, fresh water - just in case they get really thirsty.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  • Not suitable for puppies under 4 months. This pouch may contain a deoxidiser sachet which must be discarded and not fed to your dog.

Name and address

  • Armitage Pet Care,
  • Armitage House,
  • Colwick,
  • Nottingham,
  • NG4 2BA,
  • UK.

Net Contents

70g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
Crude Protein48%
Fat Content2%
Crude Fibres1%
Crude Ash4.5%
Moisture32%

Safety information

View more safety information

3 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Great if they are in stock

4 stars

My Dog sorts through a selection of tid-bits to find the duck fillets, which I cut up for him -he is fussy about anything big in his mouth. They are not hard at all -he finds them very tasty. My only gripe is why it is not kept in stock, forcing me to go elsewhere to find them- I also buy wagtastic chicken twists, and chicken sticks.

excellent treat my dog loves them and is not happy

4 stars

excellent treat my dog loves them and is not happy when Tesco's run out of them. Good healthy treat that is different from the basic chicken or beef. My dog normally goes through 2 packs a week as a treat after a walk. He has no problem chewing them at all.

FAR TOO HARD FOR DOGS

2 stars

FAR TOO HARD FOR DOGS

