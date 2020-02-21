Good Boy Wagtastic Chewy Duck Fillets 70G

Great if they are in stock
My Dog sorts through a selection of tid-bits to find the duck fillets, which I cut up for him -he is fussy about anything big in his mouth. They are not hard at all -he finds them very tasty. My only gripe is why it is not kept in stock, forcing me to go elsewhere to find them- I also buy wagtastic chicken twists, and chicken sticks.
excellent treat my dog loves them and is not happy when Tesco's run out of them. Good healthy treat that is different from the basic chicken or beef. My dog normally goes through 2 packs a week as a treat after a walk. He has no problem chewing them at all.
FAR TOO HARD FOR DOGS
