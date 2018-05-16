Shaken Udder Salted Caramel Milkshake 330Ml

Product Description
- High Temperature Pasteurised Milk Drink
- 51% RI* calcium per 330ml serving
- Shaken Udder is a deliciously rich and creamy blend of fresh British milk and real ingredients, specially created to be your everyday wholesome treat that's full of scrumptious natural taste!
- Enjoy, Howie & Jodie!
- Discover the deliciously decadent combination of sweet and salty. A tasty milkshake that blends the smooth taste of golden caramel and the finest Maldon sea salt. Bottled bliss, nom nom nom.
- We believe in supporting British produce which is why we only use the best British milk
- Discover Delicious Dairy
- Made with Maldon Sea Salt
- Love the Udder
- Milkshake with no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Good source of calcium and protein
- Less than 5% added sugar
- Low fat
- Gluten free
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 330ML
- Good source of calcium and protein
Information
Ingredients
Semi-Skimmed Milk (95%), Golden Sugar, Stabilisers (Cellulose, Cellulose Gum, Carrageenan), Pumpkin and Apple Concentrate, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Maldon Sea Salt, Natural Flavouring
Allergy Information
- For allergens see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated at 1-5°C. Do not exceed the use by date. Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days
Preparation and Usage
- Shake to awake!
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Shaken Udder®,
- CO5 0PP,
- England.
- Shaken Udder®,
- Unit 587,
- Moat House,
Return to
- Keep in Touch
- Shaken Udder®,
- CO5 0PP,
- England.
- Shaken Udder®,
- Unit 587,
- Moat House,
- BT5 5AD,
- Ireland.
- Give us a call on 01621 868 710
- www.shakenudder.com
Net Contents
330ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|Per 330ml
|RI*
|Energy:
|258kJ (61kcal)
|Fat
|1.3g
|of which saturates
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|9.3g
|of which sugars
|6.2g
|Protein
|3.1g
|Salt
|0.14g
|Vitamin B2 Riboflavin
|0.13mg
|0.44mg
|31%
|Calcium
|124mg
|410mg
|51%
|Vitamins & Minerals
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kj/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021