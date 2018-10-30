By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Good Boy Chicken Wagtastic 4 Small Chewy Braids 55G

5(1)Write a review
Good Boy Chicken Wagtastic 4 Small Chewy Braids 55G
£ 2.00
£36.37/kg

Product Description

  • A Complementary Pet Food for Dogs
  • Made with hide and yummy chicken flavouring, this tasty chew is really healthy too. What's more, chewing can not only provide your dog with stimulation but more importantly, it may help reduce the risk of gum disease and tooth loss by keeping your dog's jaws strong and teeth clean.
  • Making dog's tails waggle is second nature here at Good Boy. We produce really exciting, yummy chews to keep your dog happy as well as entertained.
  • Super dog chews
  • Super tasty chicken flavour
  • Low in fat
  • Prebiotics to help aid digestion
  • Get your dog's tail wagging!
  • Pack size: 55G
  • Low in fat

Information

Ingredients

Rawhide, Wheat Starch, Soya Protein Isolate, Chicken Powder (10%), Soya Bean Fibres, Chicken Oil, Chicken Flavour, Vitamins, Mannon-Oligosaccharides (0.3%), Yeast, Additives: Sensory; Colours, Flavours (Chicken 2%)

Storage

To keep this chew in tip top condition, store somewhere cool and dry.

Preparation and Usage

  • Feed as a treat and make sure this chew is given to your dog under supervision, on a non stainable surface. Check that your dog has plenty of clean, fresh water - just in case they get really thirsty.

Warnings

  • Not suitable for puppies under 4 months. This pack may contain a deoxidiser sachet which must be discarded and not fed to your dog.

Name and address

  • Armitage Pet Care,
  • Armitage House,
  • Colwick,
  • Nottingham,
  • NG4 2BA,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Armitage Pet Care,
  • Armitage House,
  • Colwick,
  • Nottingham,
  • NG4 2BA,
  • UK.
  • www.armitages.co.uk

Net Contents

55g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
Crude Protein70%
Fat Content3%
Crude Fibres 1.5%
Crude Ash3.5%
Moisture16%
Vitamin A222 iu
Vitamin E3.67 iu
Nutritional per 100g:-

Safety information

View more safety information

Not suitable for puppies under 4 months. This pack may contain a deoxidiser sachet which must be discarded and not fed to your dog.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great treat

5 stars

My Husky absolutely loves these! They also keep him entertained for a good 20 minutes!

Usually bought next

Good Boy Chicken Twists Dog Chew Treats 70G

£ 2.00
£28.58/kg

Tesco Sausages Beef & Game Dog Treats 4 Sausages 70G

£ 1.00
£14.29/kg

Wagtastic Large Braid Chicken Dog Chew Treat 90G

£ 2.50
£2.78/100g

Good Boy Wagtastic Cheesy Chicken Sticks 70G

£ 2.00
£28.58/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here