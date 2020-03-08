By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Febreze Fabric Refresher Cotton 375 Ml

5(1342)Write a review
image 1 of Febreze Fabric Refresher Cotton 375 Ml
£ 3.00
£0.80/100ml
  • Febreze Fabric Refresher Spray with Odourclear technology cleans away tough lingering odours trapped in fabrics and leaves a light fresh scent. Cotton Fresh fragrance is inspired by the freshness of pure white cotton. Febreze Fabric Refreshers are a breath of fresh air for fabrics that are hard to wash, like sofa coverings, curtains and carpets. Everyday lingering odours get trapped in fabrics in your home and are gradually released back into the air over time. Febreze with its new and unique Odourclear technology, an odour elimination technology, cleans away even the tough lingering odours that get trapped in fabrics, so you and your guests can breathe happy. Try the full range of Febreze products with the unique Odourclear technology, such as Febreze Air and Car freshener. Also try Febreze 3volution Plugs, for continuous odour elimination up to 90 days.
  • Febreze with Odourclear technology cleans away odours and leaves a light fresh scent
  • Cotton Fresh fragrance is inspired by the freshness of pure white cotton
  • Doesn't mask but truly cleans away odours and freshens all the hard to wash fabrics
  • Cleans away odours from your hard to wash fabrics
  • Dermatologically tested, safe to use around cats and dogs
  • Wide range of high quality fragrances
  • Pack size: 375ML

Information

Produce of

France

Warnings

  • Keep away from children. Keep away from eyes. If product gets into eye rinse thoroughly with water.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • [UK] 0800 328 2882
  • [IE] 1800 535 633
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Net Contents

375 ℮

Safety information

Keep away from children. Keep away from eyes. If product gets into eye rinse thoroughly with water.

1342 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Excellent!

5 stars

love this scent, easy to use and keeps my upholstery, curtains and bedding smelling fresh everyday

Excellent!

5 stars

Excellent!

5 stars

This is perfect for our dogs bed, smells lovely and definitely gets this lingering smells out of things

Excellent!

5 stars

I love febreeze fabric spray it’s super versatile curtains , sofa, rugs, carpet, clothes, beds you name it you can use it. The scents are all fab , I have 2 dogs and it Eliminates odours brilliantly

Excellent!

5 stars

Love this scent, I don't think it lasts as long as I expected but with a big dog, anything is a blessing! Gentle on the fabrics and upholstery too.

Excellent!

5 stars

Excellent!

5 stars

Excellent!

5 stars

This is amazing! I have dogs in the home and using this alongside regular washing of blankets etc keeps my home smelling fresh! 100% recommend.

Excellent!

5 stars

I got this for my family home today I must say I sprayed all over with it it is truly amazing and leaves the place smelling stunning I will defo be a regular buyer for this little bouty 10/10*

Excellent!

5 stars

We have 2 dogs, 1 is quite old now & this is great for helping with the smell of dogs in the house. I wash their blankets, etc regularly but i give everything from throws to rugs a spray with this every morning before i leave the house & it still smells fresh when i come home hours later.

1-10 of 1342 reviews

