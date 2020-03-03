Sanex Advanced Bath Oil Atopi 500Ml

love this stuff
This product is fab my daughter has issues with many soaps and body washes ending up in her getting thrush and having itchy skin. with sanex this problem is solved she can shower with ease and no itchyness to be seen brilliant stuff the whole family now use it.
Really good for dry skin
This is A very good product, works really well for my kids who have dry skin and leaves their skin feeling smooth and touchable. Doesn’t have much of a scent and a little bit goes a long way.
Lovely
This shower gel left my skin feeling soft and hydrated. I would recommend this to family and friends.
Fantastic
Fantastic product, smells nice, cleanses so well, leave skin feeling softer, refreshed, replenished, smooth, not irritated or itchy, it’s great. I recommend it to all.
Smooth
Great quality. Non greasy . Hypoallergenic.For my delicate skin is just perfect. Smell is nice not to strong and keep on the body long time.Recomended for all family.I loved
Perfect skin loving product
Grest for sensitive skin. Left my skin not feeling dry. Would recommend for anyone who suffers with skin prone issues. I have hyperpigmentation and this helps with my flare ups.
Sanex Atopicare
When i found this product ,i thought at last i might have found something for my really dry itchy skin,but NO i was very dissappointed,It hasnt helped mine,But i am diabetic so dont know if this makes a difference.
Excellent shower Gel
I have really dry skin but I sometimes dont have time to moisturise my full body ( sometimes bit lazy!) However since using this I have definitely noticed a difference. It smells lovely and creates a great foam. My skin feels so much better and hydrated. Lovely product would reccomended
Sanex
My favourite soap at the moment makes the skin smooth and I love the aroma
The besf for atopic skin
My son's best body wash. He has been struggling with atopic skin since birth. This liquid does not irritate his skin and it becomes very soft after bathing