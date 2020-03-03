By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Sanex Advanced Bath Oil Atopi 500Ml

4.5(98)Write a review
£ 2.50
£0.50/100ml

Product Description

  • Advanced Atopicare Bath & Shower Oil
  • Developed with dermatologist to deliver expert skincare solutions for specific skin needs.
  • What is atopic prone skin?
  • It is a common skin problem, a very dry skin that becomes vulnerable, reactive and itchy.
  • What is atopicare shower oil?
  • It is gentle shower oil for the daily cleansing of atopic prone skin. It soothes itchiness by relieving severe dryness, leaving your skin smooth and comfortable.
  • Leaves skin comfortable
  • Formulated to minimise irritation
  • For adults and children
  • Reactive, atopic prone skin
  • With oils + emollients
  • Hypoallergenic
  • Clinically proven
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Coco-Glucoside, Parfum, Castoryl Maleate, Glyceryl Oleate, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Sodium Benzoate, PEG-9 Cocoglycerides, Sodium Salicylate, Lactic Acid, Polyquaternium-7, PEG-6 Caprylic/Capric Glycerides, Triticum Vulgare Germ Oil, Caprylyl Glycol, Poloxamer 124

Produce of

Made in EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Also suitable for children's delicate skin. Apply to wet skin, gently massage and then rinse thoroughly. Stop use immediately if irritation occurs. In case of contact with eyes, rinse immediately with water.
  • Recommended to use together with Sanex Atopicare Body Lotion.

Name and address

  • Colgate-Palmolive,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ.

Return to

  • Colgate-Palmolive,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ.
  • 00-800-321-321-32
  • www.sanex.com

Net Contents

500ml ℮

98 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

love this stuff

5 stars

This product is fab my daughter has issues with many soaps and body washes ending up in her getting thrush and having itchy skin. with sanex this problem is solved she can shower with ease and no itchyness to be seen brilliant stuff the whole family now use it.

Really good for dry skin

5 stars

This is A very good product, works really well for my kids who have dry skin and leaves their skin feeling smooth and touchable. Doesn’t have much of a scent and a little bit goes a long way.

Lovely

5 stars

This shower gel left my skin feeling soft and hydrated. I would recommend this to family and friends.

Fantastic

5 stars

Fantastic product, smells nice, cleanses so well, leave skin feeling softer, refreshed, replenished, smooth, not irritated or itchy, it’s great. I recommend it to all.

Smooth

5 stars

Great quality. Non greasy . Hypoallergenic.For my delicate skin is just perfect. Smell is nice not to strong and keep on the body long time.Recomended for all family.I loved

Perfect skin loving product

5 stars

Grest for sensitive skin. Left my skin not feeling dry. Would recommend for anyone who suffers with skin prone issues. I have hyperpigmentation and this helps with my flare ups.

Sanex Atopicare

3 stars

When i found this product ,i thought at last i might have found something for my really dry itchy skin,but NO i was very dissappointed,It hasnt helped mine,But i am diabetic so dont know if this makes a difference.

Excellent shower Gel

5 stars

I have really dry skin but I sometimes dont have time to moisturise my full body ( sometimes bit lazy!) However since using this I have definitely noticed a difference. It smells lovely and creates a great foam. My skin feels so much better and hydrated. Lovely product would reccomended

Sanex

5 stars

My favourite soap at the moment makes the skin smooth and I love the aroma

The besf for atopic skin

5 stars

My son's best body wash. He has been struggling with atopic skin since birth. This liquid does not irritate his skin and it becomes very soft after bathing

1-10 of 98 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

