Dr Salts Himalayan Bath Salts 1Kg

Product Description
- Himalayan Bath Salts Detox Therapy with Lotus Flower
- Himalayan Salts are found deep within the rivers and valleys of the Himalayan Mountains. They were formed 250 million years ago and reputed to contain upwards of 84 minerals and trace elements, almost identical to those in our body. Bathing in high quality Himalayan Salts helps to replenish the body with minerals critical to maintaining a healthy body promoting a clean and healthy lifestyle.
- Bring the therapeutic benefits of Himalayan Salts into your own bathroom and recover from the stresses and strains of your day in a way you can physically feel.
- DrSalts+ Detox therapy combines 100% Himalayan Salts with reviving Lotus Flower extract to help deeply cleanse the skin and body - for a healthy lifestyle. Packed full of natural minerals including Magnesium, Calcium and Sodium, soak, unwind and experience multiple therapeutic benefits including:
- Deeply cleanses the body and skin
- Helps to draw out toxins and reduce fluid retention
- Increases moisture retention and hydrates skin
- Stimulates circulation
- Calms and relaxes the mind and body
- Typical Chemical Composition / % of Himalayan Salt
- Sodium Chloride (NaCl) 95 - 99
- Magnesium Chloride (MgCl2) 0 - 1
- Calcium Chloride (CaCl2) 0.05 - 0.5
- Water of Crystallization 32.0 - 40.0
- Insolubles 0 - 1.0
- For a healthy lifestyle
- Made with premium and unrefined Himalayan salts
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 1KG
Information
Ingredients
Sodium Chloride, Parfum, Limonene, Geraniol, Linalool, Citral, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil, Nelumbo Nucifera Flower Extract
Storage
Store sealed in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for Use: For a bath, add two handfuls of salt to a warm bath. For concentrated use (for severely aching muscles), add half the contents of this pack. Soak for 20 minutes before rinsing.
- For soothing areas of muscle pain, add one handful of salt into a cup of hot water and cool the solution in the refrigerator for 20 minutes. Apply to the affected area and leave to soak in.
Warnings
- Warning: For external use only. Avoid contact with eyes. Should this occur rinse immediately with water. Do not use on broken skin. If you are pregnant or breastfeeding, seek advice of a healthcare professional before use. Keep out of reach of children. Due to the high concentration of natural minerals and oils, product may vary from time to time and from batch to batch. This does not affect the quality or safety of the product.
Name and address
- Made for:
- Brand Architekts Ltd,
- PO Box 443,
- Teddington,
- TW11 1AT,
- UK.
Net Contents
1kg ℮
