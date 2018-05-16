Schwarzkopf Got2b Finishing Hair Spray 200Ml

Product Description
- Phenomenal Finishing Hairspray
- Discover the real gentleman in you with our barber shop inspired grooming range. The got2b phenoMENal finishing hairspray adds the final touch to your groomed style. Achieve enduring hold & fuller-looking hair with a natural finish, for a style that looks neat & timeless. Suit up & get ready to be phenoMENally groomed.
- It's got to be got2b!
- For groomed styles
- Fuller-looking hair
- Natural finish
- Hold Level5
- Pack size: 200ML
Information
Ingredients
Dimethyl Ether, Alcohol Denat., Aqua (Water, Eau), Octylacrylamide/Acrylates/Butylaminoethyl Methacrylate Copolymer, Aminomethyl Propanol, Parfum (Fragrance), Panthenol, Linalool, Limonene, Citronellol, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Geraniol, Coumarin
Preparation and Usage
- How to look phenoMENal:
- Shake the can well before use. Hold 30 cm away from your head & spray evenly on your style for hold or directly onto roots for extra body. Use in short bursts.
- Extra Tip:
- For perfectly groomed style, use in combination with got2b phenoMENal texturizing clay or moulding paste. For a look which is as sharp as your style!
Warnings
- Danger. Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Keep out of reach of children. Read label before use. Use in well ventilated places. Do not spray into eyes. Intentional misuse by deliberately concentrating and inhaling contents can be harmful or fatal.
Name and address
- Henkel Ltd.,
- Hemel Hempstead,
- Herts,
- HP2 4RQ.
Return to
- For UK only, please call the Schwarzkopf Advisory Service for further information on Freephone: (UK) 0800 3289214, (IRL) 1800 535 634
- Alternatively, e-mail us at: consumer.advisory@henkel.com
- www.schwarzkopf.co.uk
- Henkel Ltd.,
- Hemel Hempstead,
- Herts,
- HP2 4RQ.
Net Contents
200ml ℮
Safety information
- Flammable
DANGER Danger. Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Keep out of reach of children. Read label before use. Use in well ventilated places. Do not spray into eyes. Intentional misuse by deliberately concentrating and inhaling contents can be harmful or fatal.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020