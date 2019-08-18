By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Insect Protect Deet Free Aerosol 125Ml

Tesco Insect Protect Deet Free Aerosol 125Ml
£ 4.00
£3.20/100ml

Product Description

  • Tesco Kids DEET FREE Insect Repellent Aerosol
  • TESCO INSECT PROTECT 6 Months REPELS MOSQUITOES, MIDGES AND OTHER BITING INSECTS NO DEET UP TO 3 HOUR PROTECTION DERMATOLOGICALLY tested
  • Tesco Insect protect Kids DEET free aerosol spray 125ml. Tesco Insect protect Kids DEET free aerosol spray contains a proven naturally derived active, formulated to repel mosquitoes, midges and other biting insects. Suitable for non-tropical areas with a low risk of insect borne diseases.
  • Pack size: 125ML

Information

Ingredients

ACTIVE INGREDIENT: Eucalyptus Maculata Citriodora Extract 10% w/w. (A mixture of cis- and trans-p-menthane- 3, 8 diol)

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Do not use on children under 6 months of age. Shake can well and apply carefully to exposed areas of the body. BODY: Hold can approximately 20cm (8”) away and spray directly on to skin. FACE: DO NOT spray directly onto face. Spray into palm of hand and smooth over face and neck, avoiding eyes, nose, mouth and lips. Reapply when necessary. Wash hands after application.

Warnings

  • Tesco Insect protect Kids DEET free aerosol spray,
  • DANGER
  • Contains . EXTREMELY FLAMMABLE AEROSOL.,
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

125ml

Safety information

  1. Flammable
  2. Irritant
1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Does the job

4 stars

Excellent, certainly keeps the pests away. Only downside I felt was it was overpowering when sprayed, I had to spray it outdoors it was so thick with fumes!

