Tesco Insect Protect Deet Free Aerosol 125Ml

Does the job
Excellent, certainly keeps the pests away. Only downside I felt was it was overpowering when sprayed, I had to spray it outdoors it was so thick with fumes!
ACTIVE INGREDIENT: Eucalyptus Maculata Citriodora Extract 10% w/w. (A mixture of cis- and trans-p-menthane- 3, 8 diol)
Produced in the U.K.
125ml
NO SIGNAL WORD Tesco Insect protect Kids DEET free aerosol spray, DANGER Contains . EXTREMELY FLAMMABLE AEROSOL., in accordance with national regulations, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
