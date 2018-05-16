Unibond Sealant Re-New

Product Description
- Like new in just 5 minutes
- Apply on top of existing sealant
- Triple protect mould resistance
- - White sanitary sealant with no cartridge gun required
- - Long-term mould protection
- - Strong & flexible formula
- Re-New is an innovative sealant from UniBond which can be applied on top of existing sealants. This save the time and hassle of removing the old sealant before starting the job. Its Triple Protection formula repels, kills and prevents mould effectively. It can be applied quickly and easily and its integrated smoothing tool will enable you to achieve a perfect finish. Perfect for improving the look of the joints around your bath, kitchen, shower and sinks. Colour: white.
Information
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020