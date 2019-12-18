Sma Pro First Infant Milk From Birth 800G

Product Description
- Pro First Infant Milk 1 from Birth
- Stage 1, from birth
- Breast milk substitute
- Same formula, fresh new design
- Leading baby nutrition research for over 100 years
- SMA® PRO First Infant Milk, our best alternative to breast milk, when baby is not breastfed. Breastfeeding provides the best start for your baby, but if you decide to combination feed or bottle-feed then SMA® PRO First Infant Milk is a nutritionally complete breast milk substitute, enriched with Omega 3 & 6 LCPs and GOS/FOS♦.
- ♦GOS/FOS = Galacto-oligosaccharides/ Fructo-oligosaccharides
- Also available in resealable ready-to-feed liquids. Ready-to-feed liquids do not require any preparation. Just shake and pour them straight into a sterilised bottle. Available in 1 litre and 200 ml on-the-go resealable cartons. Starter pack also available containing 6 x SMA® PRO First Infant Milk 70 ml plastic bottles with 6 x NUK pre-sterilised orthodontic teats.
- Moving to the next stage?
- 6 months +
- SMA® PRO Follow-on Milk is tailored for babies from 6 months as part of a varied weaning diet. At 6 months, your baby's development progresses quickly and their need for iron increases. SMA® PRO Follow-on Milk is enriched with iron to help support normal cognitive development in baby's brain. It also contains a blend of vitamins, including A, C & D to help support the normal function of baby's immune system, and is enriched with Omega 3 & 6† and iodine to help support normal growth.
- † The beneficial effect of essential fatty acids is obtained with a daily intake of 10 g of Linoleic acid and 2 g of a-linolenic acid.
- Science Inspired by Nature
- Our expert team at SMA® Nutrition is dedicated to understanding the complex structure of breast milk and to applying the learnings from nature to our own products. We have been leading research in baby nutrition for over 100 years and have produced SMA® PRO First Infant Milk, a nutritionally complete breast milk substitute, expertly created with nature in mind to support babies' unique nutritional needs.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Breast milk substitute
- For combination & bottle-fed babies
- Nutritionally complete and enriched with Omega 3 & 6 LCPs and GOS/FOS
- Leading baby nutrition research for over 100 years
- Suitable for Halal
- Pack size: 800g
Information
Ingredients
Lactose (Milk), Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed, Coconut, Sunflower), Demineralised Whey (Milk), Skimmed Milk, Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS), Potassium Citrate, Calcium Citrate, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS), Fish Oil (DHA), Magnesium Chloride, L-Phenylalanine, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Citrate, Calcium Phosphate, Vitamin C, Arachidonic Acid-Rich Oil (AA), Choline Bitartrate, Taurine, Ferrous Sulphate, L-Histidine, Inositol, Zinc Sulphate, Antioxidants (Ascorbyl Palmitate, Tocopherol-Rich Extract), Vitamin E, L-Carnitine, Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Copper Sulphate, Vitamin A, Thiamin, Vitamin B6, Manganese Sulphate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid, Potassium Iodide, Sodium Selenate, Vitamin D, Vitamin K, Vitamin B12, Biotin
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish, Milk, Soya
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Use within 4 weeks of opening. For best before, see base of can.
Preparation and Usage
- Feeding guide birth - 12 months
- Approx. age of baby: Birth - 2 weeks; Approx. weight of baby: 3.4kg, 7 1/2lb; Preparation for single feeds: Level scoops: 3; Cooled, freshly boiled water: 90ml, 3fl. oz. (approx.); Feeds in 24 hours: 6
- Approx. age of baby: 2 - 4 weeks; Approx. weight of baby: 3.7kg, 8lb; Preparation for single feeds: Level scoops: 4; Cooled, freshly boiled water: 120ml, 4fl. oz. (approx.); Feeds in 24 hours: 6
- Approx. age of baby: 4 - 8 weeks; Approx. weight of baby: 4.2kg, 9 1/4lb; Preparation for single feeds: Level scoops: 4; Cooled, freshly boiled water: 120ml, 4fl. oz. (approx.); Feeds in 24 hours: 6
- Approx. age of baby: 2 months; Approx. weight of baby: 5.3kg, 11 3/4lb; Preparation for single feeds: Level scoops: 5; Cooled, freshly boiled water: 150ml, 5fl. oz. (approx.); Feeds in 24 hours: 5
- Approx. age of baby: 3 months; Approx. weight of baby: 6.1kg, 13 1/2lb; Preparation for single feeds: Level scoops: 6; Cooled, freshly boiled water: 180ml, 6fl. oz. (approx.); Feeds in 24 hours: 5
- Approx. age of baby: 4 months; Approx. weight of baby: 6.7kg, 14 3/4lb; Preparation for single feeds: Level scoops: 6; Cooled, freshly boiled water: 180ml, 6fl. oz. (approx.); Feeds in 24 hours: 5
- Approx. age of baby: 6 months; Approx. weight of baby: 7.6kg, 16 3/4lb; Preparation for single feeds: Level scoops: 8; Cooled, freshly boiled water: 240ml, 8fl. oz. (approx.); Feeds in 24 hours: 4
- Approx. age of baby: 7 - 12 months; Approx. weight of baby: -, -;Preparation for single feeds: Level scoops: 7; Cooled, freshly boiled water: 210ml, 7fl. oz. (approx.); Feeds in 24 hours: 3
- This table is a guide only; your baby may need more or less than the volumes stated. If you require more advice, consult your healthcare professional. Remember to feed your baby on demand. Mix 1 scoop of powder to 30 ml (approx. 1 fl. oz.) of water.
- How to prepare your baby's feed
- Whilst this product is made under strict hygienic conditions, it is not sterile. Failure to follow instructions on preparation and storage may make your baby ill.
- 1 Pull the safety seal and open the lid. The scoop is provided under the lid. Lift the tab, pull on the foil seal, carefully and safely remove the seal and dispose of it.
- 2 Wash hands well. Wash and sterilise all utensils according to manufacturers' instructions.
- 3 Boil 1 litre of fresh top water. Allow boiled water to cool for no more than 30 minutes. Measure the required amount of water (see feeding guide) into a sterilised bottle, carefully - the water is hot. Do not use artificially softened or repeatedly boiled water.
- 4 Using only the scoop provided, add the correct number of scoops of powder (see feeding guide), levelling off each scoop with the back of a clean dry knife. Store the scoop in suspension inside the can and replace lid.
- 5 Place the sterilised teat and cap on the bottle and shake well until powder is fully dissolved. Cool bottle under cold running water or in a bowl or jug of cold water until lukewarm, do not immerse the teat. Test temperature by shaking a few drops onto the inside of your wrist
- Important Feeding Information
- Do not add extra powder or water to make the feeds stronger or weaker and do not press powder into scoop. Using too much or too little powder can make your baby ill.
- We recommend preparing each feed in individual bottles when required.
- For hygienic reasons, discard unfinished feed in the bottle as soon as possible.
- For older babies, made-up milk can be added to food.
- Do not alter or add to formulae unless medically directed.
- Do not warm feeds in microwave, hot spots may occur and cause scalding.
- Remember cows' milk should not be used as a drink during the first year.
Number of uses
Approx. 182 scoops per can. 1 scoop = 4.4 g
Warnings
- IMPORTANT NOTICE: Breast milk is best for babies and breastfeeding should continue for as long as possible. Infant milks are suitable from birth when babies are not breastfed and should only be used on the advice of a doctor, midwife, health visitor, public health nurse, dietitian or pharmacist, or other professionals responsible for maternal and child care. When bottle-feeding, do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of milk feeds with teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice. Always hold your baby while feeding. Do not leave baby unattended as they might choke.
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- Produced for:
- SMA® Nutrition,
- 1 City Place,
- Gatwick,
- RH6 0PA.
- In Republic of Ireland:
Return to
- Guarantee: This product should reach you in perfect condition. If it does not, please call us and we will be happy to investigate this for you. We will need some details, so please do not dispose of the pack or its contents. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
- Here to support you with your parenting and feeding queries:
- SMA Careline®
- UK 0800 081 81 80
- www.smababy.co.uk
- ROI 1800 931 832
- www.smababy.ie
- SMA Nutrition,
- 1 City Place,
- Gatwick,
- RH6 0PA.
- In Republic of Ireland:
Lower age limit
1 Years
Net Contents
800g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 ml Prepared Feed
|Energy
|280 kJ
|-
|67 kcal
|Fat
|3.6 g
|of which, saturates
|1.5 g
|of which, unsaturates
|2.1 g
|Carbohydrate
|7.1 g
|of which, sugars
|7.1 g
|Fibre
|0.4 g
|Protein
|1.25 g
|Salt* (= Sodium x 2.5)
|0.06 g
|Vitamin A
|75 µg
|Vitamin D
|0.9 µg
|Vitamin E
|1.1 mg
|Vitamin K
|5.5 µg
|Vitamin C
|13 mg
|Thiamin
|0.1 mg
|Riboflavin
|0.11 mg
|Niacin
|0.5 mg
|Vitamin B6
|0.04 mg
|Folic Acid
|9.2 µg
|Vitamin B12
|0.13 µg
|Biotin
|1.7 µg
|Pantothenic Acid
|0.43 mg
|Sodium
|24 mg
|Potassium
|62 mg
|Chloride
|39 mg
|Calcium
|43 mg
|Phosphorus
|24 mg
|Magnesium
|6.6 mg
|Iron
|0.7 mg
|Zinc
|0.7 mg
|Copper
|0.05 mg
|Manganese
|0.01 mg
|Fluoride
|<0.01 mg
|Selenium
|2.2 µg
|Iodine
|14 µg
|Taurine
|4.6 mg
|Choline
|8.5 mg
|Inositol
|6.6 mg
|L-Carnitine
|0.8 mg
|Oligosaccharides (GOS/FOS)⧫
|0.4 g
|α-linolenic Acid (ALA)
|67 mg
|Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA)††
|8.4 mg
|Linoleic Acid (LA)
|550 mg
|Arachidonic Acid (AA)†
|8.4 mg
|Vitamins
|-
|Minerals
|-
|Others
|-
|Omega 3:
|-
|Omega 6:
|-
|*Salt is calculated as sodium x 2.5. Sodium is present for nutrition purposes
|-
|SMA® Pro First Infant Milk contains Taurine
|-
|⧫GOS/FOS Galacto-oligosaccharides/ Fructo-oligosaccharides
|-
|††LCPs = Long Chain Polyunsaturates
|-
Safety information
