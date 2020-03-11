By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

L'oreal Magic Root Touch Up Brown 75Ml

4.5(335)Write a review
image 1 of L'oreal Magic Root Touch Up Brown 75Ml
£ 6.00
£8.00/100ml

Offer

  • Hair emergency? This low commitment hair spray is ideal for those in need of a quick fix between home colourings and salon appointments
  • The world's number 1 root concealer brand*, perfectly covers grey hair. Suitable for people who use permanent or semi-permanent hair dye and can be matched with your hair colour, even salon colour, for a natural looking finish. Having a last minute emergency? Our 75ml Magic Retouch root concealer is easy to carry around in your handbag and is also cabin approved so perfect for when you travel. This low commitment spray is ideal for those in need of a quick fix between home colourings and salon appointments or sudden appearance of grey hair. The pinpoint micro-diffuser targets greys and the temporary, lightweight formula matches seamlessly with your hair colour. Product lasts until washed out with shampoo and only a small amount is required. Perfectly conceal grey roots by matching your hair colour to one of 9 shades, ranging from Blonde, Brown to Black. Don't forget Magic Retouch Precision Brush, our instant grey concealer for temples and scattered greys. For optimal results use both Magic Retouch and Magic Retouch Precision Brush to cover grey hair. Use alongside our box colour range: Casting Creme Gloss, Excellence and Preference.
  • *Source: ©2018 Nielsen Data, value and unit sales, Hair Colour - 52 w/e December 2018. 40 Countries* covered accounting for 85% world GNI https://www.loreal-paris.co.uk/magic1
  • Magic retouch, the world's number one instant root concealer spray* that transforms your grey roots in 3, 2, 1… Done!
  • Goes well with
  • Magic Retouch Precision Brush, Casting Crème Gloss, Excellence, Preference
  • Suitable for people who use permanent or semi-permanent hair dye
  • Can be matched with your hair colour, even salon colour
  • Temporary formula created for all hair types
  • Product lasts until washed out with shampoo and the can permits up to 25 uses
  • Hold the can 10-15cm from hair and spray roots in a light stream
  • Allow 1 minute to dry before achieving your perfect look
  • Don't forget Magic Retouch Precision Brush for temples and scattered greys
  • Use both Magic Retouch and Precision Brush for optimal results
  • Pack size: 75ML

Information

Ingredients

1150406, Isobutane, Ethyl Trisiloxane, CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499 / Iron Oxides, CI 77891 / Titanium Dioxide, Trimethylsiloxysilicate, Triethoxycaprylylsilane, Methyl Trimethicone

Preparation and Usage

  • The pinpoint micro-diffuser targets greys and the temporary, lightweight formula matches perfectly with your hair colour, even salon colour to give you the ideal blended coverage. Transform your grey hair instantly with an easy application. Hold can 10-15cm from hair and spray roots in a light stream. Allow 1 minute to dry before achieving your perfect look. Product lasts until washed out with shampoo and only a small amount is required.

Name and address

  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

Return to

  • For expert advice, please contact:
  • L'Oreal Consumer Advisory Dept.
  • UK: 0800 0304 031
  • ROI: 1800 818 671
  • L'Oreal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • www.lorealparis.co.uk

Net Contents

75ml

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

335 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Such a handy little product to cover up roots in b

5 stars

Such a handy little product to cover up roots in between hair appointments. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This is a great product for when you haven't had t

4 stars

This is a great product for when you haven't had time to colour your hair and don't want all your greys showing! Plus works as a cover for any areas of bald patches as well. Will be re-purchasing [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product for covering roots regrow this. Also

4 stars

Great product for covering roots regrow this. Also great for a grown out look or even using it to blend extensions if your own hair is faded slightly. Lasts until next wash too. Doesn’t seem to run in the rain (if it’s light rain or damp). I do find it’s easy to apply too much so go easy otherwise your roots can feel a bit thick and tacky. Wouldn’t be without this though! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good coverage, make sure you shake it well before

3 stars

Good coverage, make sure you shake it well before spraying! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This product does exactly as it says on the tin! I

5 stars

This product does exactly as it says on the tin! It's been super handy getting a few more weeks out of my colour without needing to go as my roots are starting to show [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brown Magic-Retouch lets me skip one or two weeks

5 stars

Brown Magic-Retouch lets me skip one or two weeks between dying my hair. It covers nicely and blends well with my hair colour. It easy and convenient to use. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love a magic touch up for in between colouring my

4 stars

Love a magic touch up for in between colouring my hair. I don't like to dye my hair too often but my regrowth seems to come through so quickly so this has been a god send! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product, perfect for a quick touch up betwee

5 stars

Great product, perfect for a quick touch up between hairdressers visits. Nice colour too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product covers greys but obviously not a lon

5 stars

Great product covers greys but obviously not a long term solution [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This product is amazing, the texture, fragrance an

5 stars

This product is amazing, the texture, fragrance and the overall look was fantastic. The colour evened out my coloured hair and root which looked very descreet and couldn’t tell at all that I applied this touch up root product. All in all excellent product that I would go on to purchase in the future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 335 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

L'oreal Magic Retouch Root Touch Up Dark Brown 75Ml

£ 6.00
£8.00/100ml

Offer

Syoss Root Retoucher Mid/ Brown 120Ml

£ 5.00
£4.17/100ml

Offer

Batiste Dry Shampoo Original 400Ml

£ 5.00
£1.25/100ml

Colgate Max White Toothpaste 125Ml

£ 1.90
£1.52/100ml

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here