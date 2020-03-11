L'oreal Magic Retouch Root Touch Up Black 75Ml

Such a handy little product to cover up roots in b
Such a handy little product to cover up roots in between hair appointments. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
This is a great product for when you haven't had t
This is a great product for when you haven't had time to colour your hair and don't want all your greys showing! Plus works as a cover for any areas of bald patches as well. Will be re-purchasing [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great product for covering roots regrow this. Also
Great product for covering roots regrow this. Also great for a grown out look or even using it to blend extensions if your own hair is faded slightly. Lasts until next wash too. Doesn’t seem to run in the rain (if it’s light rain or damp). I do find it’s easy to apply too much so go easy otherwise your roots can feel a bit thick and tacky. Wouldn’t be without this though! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Good coverage, make sure you shake it well before
Good coverage, make sure you shake it well before spraying! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
This product does exactly as it says on the tin! I
This product does exactly as it says on the tin! It's been super handy getting a few more weeks out of my colour without needing to go as my roots are starting to show [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Brown Magic-Retouch lets me skip one or two weeks
Brown Magic-Retouch lets me skip one or two weeks between dying my hair. It covers nicely and blends well with my hair colour. It easy and convenient to use. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Love a magic touch up for in between colouring my
Love a magic touch up for in between colouring my hair. I don't like to dye my hair too often but my regrowth seems to come through so quickly so this has been a god send! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great product, perfect for a quick touch up betwee
Great product, perfect for a quick touch up between hairdressers visits. Nice colour too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great product covers greys but obviously not a lon
Great product covers greys but obviously not a long term solution [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
This product is amazing, the texture, fragrance an
This product is amazing, the texture, fragrance and the overall look was fantastic. The colour evened out my coloured hair and root which looked very descreet and couldn’t tell at all that I applied this touch up root product. All in all excellent product that I would go on to purchase in the future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]