New York Bakery Wholemeal Bagels

4.5(61)Write a review
image 1 of New York Bakery Wholemeal Bagels
£ 1.60
£0.32/each
Each bagel (approx. 90g) contains
  • Energy959kJ 227kcal
    11%
  • Fat1.7g
    2%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars5.8g
    6%
  • Salt0.70g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1065kJ

Product Description

  • 5 Wholemeal Bagels
  • The Real Deal
  • Deliciously soft & chewy boiled & stone baked bagels
  • 5 versatile bagels
  • Authentic New York style
  • Soft & chewy for an authentic NY taste
  • Low in fat
  • High in fibre
  • Free from artificial colours & flavours
  • Suitable for vegans & vegetarians
  • High fibre
  • Low in fat

Information

Ingredients

Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Water, Sugar, Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Rapeseed Oil, Maize, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt, Spirit Vinegar, Preservative (Calcium Propionate), Malted Barley Flour, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid)

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Sesame

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Suitable for freezing. Freeze on day of purchase & use within one month. Defrost thoroughly before use. For Best Before Date: See Bag Closure

Produce of

Made in the UK

Number of uses

1 serving = 1 bagel (90g)

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Net Contents

5 x Bagels

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Bagel
Energy 1065kJ959kJ252kcal227kcal
Fat 1.9g1.7g
(of which saturates)0.3g0.3g
Carbohydrate 44.9g40.4g
(of which sugars)6.4g5.8g
Fibre 6.2g5.6g
Protein 10.7g9.6g
Salt 0.78g0.70g
Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
1 serving = 1 bagel (90g)--

61 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Tasty lunch!

4 stars

I am a big fan of bagels but have not tried the wholemeal variety before. I was expecting them to be a little drier than the white flour variety but I was pleasantly surprised that this wasn't the case. They were delicious and the wholemeal added an extra nuttiness to the flavour. I enjoyed these with a variety of fillings and looked forward to my lunch each day. I will definitely be purchasing these again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great

5 stars

I BOUGHT WHOLEMEAL BAGELS IN ONION FLAVOUR. THAT WAS A GOOD CHOICE. THEY TASTE AMAZING AND STAYS FRESH FOR LONG TIME. THEY ARE INCREADIBLY FLUFFY. NEW YORK BAKERY WHOLEMEAL BAGELS STAYS WITH MY FAMILY FOR LONGER. YOU MUST TRY THEM NOW! THRY HAVE GOOD FLAVOURS SELECTIONS. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely fresh bagels

4 stars

I usually buy the white version of these bagels and this was my first time buying the wholemeal ones. I usually steer away from wholemeal as have found other brands a bit too dry but this was not the case with the New York Bakery version. Over a few days my kids & I tried them both with sweet toppings and savoury fillings and we really enjoyed them. They were lovely and we will definitely make the switch to wholemeal in future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

New york bagel are the yummiest

5 stars

Absolutely love New York bagels. Usually i buy the cinammon and raison but this time wanted something healthier for lunch. So opted for the wholemeal version. Filled with crispy bacon, hallomi and salad with some sweet chilli sauce. Oh my the yummiest thing you will taste in the world. Bagels themselves were so good. Really lovely size and very fresh. Bread had a pleasant taste and was very filling. Great healthy alternative and will definitely be using again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

super chewy

5 stars

I like bagels in genral however i loved these they are much higher protein than the white ones with less sugar (although still a bit). one can thry these toasted, buttered and served with egg/smoked salmon makes an ideal quick healthy breakfast. these Bagels wre High in fibre, Low in fat, Soft & chewy for an authentic NY caffe taste. the great thing is that as the y are Free from artificial colours & flavours kids loved them too , and ideal for a veagan wife who is a vegan too [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great taste

5 stars

I bought these to try something different . My children and I really enjoyed them and will be buying more . I had mine with spreadable cheese on . Perfect for a light lunch or making up for a picnic. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious- a family favourite

5 stars

Our family simply love all the variety of New York Bagels. The wholemeal bagels are simply delicious toasted with sweet or savoury toppings - cream cheese or jam are our favourites. They freeze very well, are easy to cut to place in the toaster and have a nice dense bite and tasty nutty flavour which you will be tempted to immediately have another one. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tasty

5 stars

I love New York Company Bagels as a snack or as part of a meal. They are tasty and filling with a nice chewy but soft texture. I feel happy that the wholemeal ones are healthier without losing the great taste. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Beautiful flavour and texture

4 stars

As a family we really enjoyed these bagels. The flavour was malty and sweet, which goes really well with our favourite strong cheddar. The texture was a lot softer than other bagels I've had before and so they didn't give me the usual jaw ache!! I'll definitely be having these again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Full of flavour

5 stars

These are amazing, so full of flavour and versatile. We enjoyed these for breakfast toasted with soft cheese on and for lunch with ham salad. Perfect for packed lunches and available in so many flavours to try [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 61 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

