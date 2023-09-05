Cuticura Antibacterial Gel 50Ml For more information, please visit: www.cuticura.co.uk

Kills viruses* *active against enveloped viruses Cuticura's Original Anti Bacterial Hand Sanitiser kills viruses* and 99.9% of harmful bacteria in seconds. Quick drying. Leaves hands feeling clean and fresh to keep you protected. Trust Cuticura Anti Bacterial Hand Gel to protect your hands when you are out and about. Our quick drying formulations kills bacteria fast whilst leaving your hands feeling clean, fresh and lightly scented. Dermatologically tested and approved.

Cuticura, experts in skin treatment and care for more than 150 years.

Kills 99.9% of harmful bacteria Specially formulated to be kind to skin Quick drying formula For use whenever or wherever you are Dermatologically tested and approved Contains 66% alcohol v/v

Pack size: 50ML

Ingredients

Alcohol Denat., Aqua, Propylene Glycol, Carbomer, Triethanolamine, Parfum, Benzyl Benzoate, Linalool, Active Ingredients Ethanol 57.6%

Made in the UK

50ml ℮

